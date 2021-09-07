Lenovo to deliver virtualized edge computing solution with VMware

The Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) will be the first-to-market with VMware's forthcoming virtualized edge computing solution running on its ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Servers, the company said on Tuesday.

The new software solution will be delivered directly to customer edge sites with the VMware software solution pre-loaded on a pair of ruggedized and security-enhanced ThinkSystem SE350. The ruggedized nature of the ThinkSystem SE350 will allow the solution to sustain extreme temperatures and high levels of shock. In addition, the encrypted hard disks along with motion and tamper detection will be deployed to ensure data security and device safety.

The integrated and virtualized solution will simplify networking with built-in switching and wireless connectivity, eliminating the need for external network devices at the edge and allowing for smoother and more seamless operation. It will be ideal for remote sites - such as retail stores, manufacturing sites and schools - that need to be able to process data closer to its creation and closer to users, Lenovo said in a press release.

"The new solution announced today supports this hybrid model. It can save up to half of the servers normally needed and takes full advantage of the built-in networking features of the ThinkSystem SE350 to further remove any other networking elements at the edge sites," said Charles Ferland, Vice President and General Manager, Edge Computing and Communication Service Providers at Lenovo ISG.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has also enhanced Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) management software to now include edge-supported features, helping customers such as T-Systems deploy their edge-to-cloud infrastructure faster. It automates the many tasks of the physical and virtual infrastructure required to host cloud applications in the data center and at thousands of remote edge sites.​

The new edge computing solutions will be presented at Lenovo Tech World 2021 annual showcase which will take place virtually on Wednesday, September 8.