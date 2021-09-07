Left Menu

Lenovo to deliver virtualized edge computing solution with VMware

The integrated and virtualized solution will simplify networking with built-in switching and wireless connectivity, eliminating the need for external network devices at the edge and allowing for smoother and more seamless operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:57 IST
Lenovo to deliver virtualized edge computing solution with VMware
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) will be the first-to-market with VMware's forthcoming virtualized edge computing solution running on its ThinkSystem SE350 Edge Servers, the company said on Tuesday.

The new software solution will be delivered directly to customer edge sites with the VMware software solution pre-loaded on a pair of ruggedized and security-enhanced ThinkSystem SE350. The ruggedized nature of the ThinkSystem SE350 will allow the solution to sustain extreme temperatures and high levels of shock. In addition, the encrypted hard disks along with motion and tamper detection will be deployed to ensure data security and device safety.

The integrated and virtualized solution will simplify networking with built-in switching and wireless connectivity, eliminating the need for external network devices at the edge and allowing for smoother and more seamless operation. It will be ideal for remote sites - such as retail stores, manufacturing sites and schools - that need to be able to process data closer to its creation and closer to users, Lenovo said in a press release.

"The new solution announced today supports this hybrid model. It can save up to half of the servers normally needed and takes full advantage of the built-in networking features of the ThinkSystem SE350 to further remove any other networking elements at the edge sites," said Charles Ferland, Vice President and General Manager, Edge Computing and Communication Service Providers at Lenovo ISG.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has also enhanced Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) management software to now include edge-supported features, helping customers such as T-Systems deploy their edge-to-cloud infrastructure faster. It automates the many tasks of the physical and virtual infrastructure required to host cloud applications in the data center and at thousands of remote edge sites.​

The new edge computing solutions will be presented at Lenovo Tech World 2021 annual showcase which will take place virtually on Wednesday, September 8.

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021