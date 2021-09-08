Microsoft Start provides personalized news, timely updates tailored to your interests

Microsoft Start, a personalized feed tailored to your interests delivering news, weather, sports, and other content when and where you want it, is now rolling out and is available on both PCs and mobile phones. Leveraging Microsoft's latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, coupled with human moderation, it helps people stay up to date with the information they are interested in.

You can find Microsoft Start as a standalone website on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome (go directly to the website - MicrosoftStart.com - from your browser) and as a dedicated mobile app on both Android and iOS platforms. Additionally, you can also find it from:

the "News and Interests" experience on the Windows 10 taskbar

the "Widgets" experience in Windows 11

the Microsoft Edge New Tab page

Based on your interests, the feed curates content from over a thousand global premium publishing brands. You can also directly manage your interests by simply clicking on the 'Personalize' button.

Further, you can adjust which information cards - like weather, finance, sports and traffic - are included in your experience and solely focus on the information you love to see. With Microsoft Start, you can now:

find hyper-local and up-to-the-minute weather forecasts

get a pulse on the stock market with up-to-date data and breaking financial news

understand local congestion before you leave for a quick errand

get all the latest scores, upcoming schedules, detailed stats and news for your sports, all in a single engaging and informative place

"Microsoft Start builds on Microsoft's legacy with online and mobile consumer services like MSN and Microsoft News. MSN has been bringing customers news and online content for over 25 years and will remain available. We will continue to build on our commitment to news and our publisher ecosystem, adding value for both partners and customers alike," Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.