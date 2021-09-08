Mozilla Firefox version 92 released: Here's what's new
The latest version of the Firefox browser brings a couple of new features, bug fixes and improvements.
Mozilla has rolled out the Firefox version 92.0 update to all platforms - Desktop, Android and iOS. The latest version of the Firefox browser brings a couple of new features, bug fixes and improvements.
Here is what's new in Firefox version 92.0:
Firefox for Desktop v92
Below is the complete changelog:
New
- More secure connections: Firefox can now automatically upgrade to HTTPS using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers.
- Full-range color levels are now supported for video playback on many systems.
- Mac users can now access the macOS share options from the Firefox File menu.
- Support for images containing ICC v4 profiles is enabled on macOS.
Fixes
- Firefox performance with screen readers and other accessibility tools is no longer severely degraded if Mozilla Thunderbird is installed or updated after Firefox.
- macOS VoiceOver now correctly reports buttons and links marked as 'expanded' using the aria-expanded attribute.
- An open alert in a tab no longer causes performance issues in other tabs using the same process.
- Various security fixes
Changes
- The bookmark toolbar menus on macOS now follow Firefox visual styles.
- Certificate error pages have been redesigned for a better user experience.
- Continuing work to restructure Firefox's JavaScript memory management to be more performant and use less memory.
Firefox for Android v92.0
Changelog
New
Added support for Web Authentication API, which allows USB tokens (such as the use of USB or Bluetooth Security Key) for website authentication.
Fixes
- Crash when attempting to disconnect from Mozilla account.
- Crash when navigating back to the settings menu after disabling studies.
- Various security fixes
Firefox for iOS v37.0
For iOS users, Mozilla is rolling out Firefox version 37.0 and the changelog includes:
New
- You can now manually add new accounts to the password manager.
- Clean start: Firefox will open on your Home page if the browser has been closed for 4+ hours.
- Quick Home access: You will now find the Home button on the toolbar.
- We made improvements to the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) menu (see the lock icon) to give you more information about the security of the websites you visit.
