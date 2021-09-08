Left Menu

Mozilla Firefox version 92 released: Here's what's new

The latest version of the Firefox browser brings a couple of new features, bug fixes and improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 10:20 IST
Mozilla Firefox version 92 released: Here's what's new
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mozilla has rolled out the Firefox version 92.0 update to all platforms - Desktop, Android and iOS. The latest version of the Firefox browser brings a couple of new features, bug fixes and improvements.

Here is what's new in Firefox version 92.0:

Firefox for Desktop v92

Below is the complete changelog:

New

  • More secure connections: Firefox can now automatically upgrade to HTTPS using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers.
  • Full-range color levels are now supported for video playback on many systems.
  • Mac users can now access the macOS share options from the Firefox File menu.
  • Support for images containing ICC v4 profiles is enabled on macOS.

Fixes

  • Firefox performance with screen readers and other accessibility tools is no longer severely degraded if Mozilla Thunderbird is installed or updated after Firefox.
  • macOS VoiceOver now correctly reports buttons and links marked as 'expanded' using the aria-expanded attribute.
  • An open alert in a tab no longer causes performance issues in other tabs using the same process.
  • Various security fixes

Changes

  • The bookmark toolbar menus on macOS now follow Firefox visual styles.
  • Certificate error pages have been redesigned for a better user experience.
  • Continuing work to restructure Firefox's JavaScript memory management to be more performant and use less memory.

Firefox for Android v92.0

Changelog

New

  • Added support for Web Authentication API, which allows USB tokens (such as the use of USB or Bluetooth Security Key) for website authentication.

Fixes

  • Crash when attempting to disconnect from Mozilla account.
  • Crash when navigating back to the settings menu after disabling studies.
  • Various security fixes

Firefox for iOS v37.0

For iOS users, Mozilla is rolling out Firefox version 37.0 and the changelog includes:

New

  • You can now manually add new accounts to the password manager.
  • Clean start: Firefox will open on your Home page if the browser has been closed for 4+ hours.
  • Quick Home access: You will now find the Home button on the toolbar.
  • We made improvements to the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) menu (see the lock icon) to give you more information about the security of the websites you visit.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021