Mozilla Firefox version 92 released: Here's what's new

Mozilla has rolled out the Firefox version 92.0 update to all platforms - Desktop, Android and iOS. The latest version of the Firefox browser brings a couple of new features, bug fixes and improvements.

Here is what's new in Firefox version 92.0:

Firefox for Desktop v92

Below is the complete changelog:

New

More secure connections: Firefox can now automatically upgrade to HTTPS using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers.

Full-range color levels are now supported for video playback on many systems.

Mac users can now access the macOS share options from the Firefox File menu.

Support for images containing ICC v4 profiles is enabled on macOS.

Fixes

Firefox performance with screen readers and other accessibility tools is no longer severely degraded if Mozilla Thunderbird is installed or updated after Firefox.

macOS VoiceOver now correctly reports buttons and links marked as 'expanded' using the aria-expanded attribute.

An open alert in a tab no longer causes performance issues in other tabs using the same process.

Various security fixes

Changes

The bookmark toolbar menus on macOS now follow Firefox visual styles.

Certificate error pages have been redesigned for a better user experience.

Continuing work to restructure Firefox's JavaScript memory management to be more performant and use less memory.

Firefox for Android v92.0

Changelog

New

Added support for Web Authentication API, which allows USB tokens (such as the use of USB or Bluetooth Security Key) for website authentication.

Fixes

Crash when attempting to disconnect from Mozilla account.

Crash when navigating back to the settings menu after disabling studies.

Various security fixes

Firefox for iOS v37.0

For iOS users, Mozilla is rolling out Firefox version 37.0 and the changelog includes:

New