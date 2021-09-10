Left Menu

More specifically, Classroom audit logs let admins find what was changed within an organization in the Admin Console.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 19:57 IST
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities
Activity logs in BigQuery allow admins to view usage and adoption reports with customizable Data Studio templates. Image Credit: Google

Google has introduced new features to make it easier for Workspace for Education admins to surface information about how Classroom is being used in their organization.

Admins can now easily view Google Classroom activity with new audit logs, activity logs in BigQuery, and Data Studio dashboards. More specifically, Classroom audit logs let admins find what was changed within an organization in the Admin Console. For instance, they can:

  • Look up common activities, such as who removed a student from a class or archived a class
  • Troubleshoot common user scenarios

"We hope this makes it easier for admins to quickly lookup common activities in their organization and quickly act on scenarios where support may be needed," Google wrote in a blog post.

Admins can also export the Classroom audit log data from the Admin console to BigQuery, which allows them to query the data as needed. Activity logs in BigQuery allow admins to view usage and adoption reports with customizable Data Studio templates.

Google Classroom audit logs are available to Workspace Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

On the other hand, BigQuery Logs and Data Studio Templates are available only to Google Workspace Education Standard and Education Plus customers.

