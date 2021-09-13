Delhi: Nearly 75 pc of 38K applicants pass online driving test to get learners' license in 1 month

Nearly 75 percent of around 38,000 applicants passed the online driving test for getting a learners' licence within a month of the launch of the facility in the national capital, showed official data.

The Delhi government's Transport department started the facility on August 11 for eligible persons to apply online to get learners' licences, and take the test from the comfort of their home or workplace.

Officials said according to the latest figures, a total of 37,784 applications were received till September 11. The number of applicants who successfully went through the test was 28,115 or nearly 75 percent, they said.

The number of pending applications was 9,669 while 2,207 failed the test. Those who failed due to colour blindness numbered 328, they said.

Besides, the Transport department also received 1,80,567 online applications for various other driving licence-related services, excluding learning licences, between February 19 and September 10, officials said.

A total of 1,65,283 or 91 percent of these applications were approved with people having to visit transport department offices, they said.

Under the faceless services of the Transport department launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, people can apply for online test for learners' licence sitting at home or from their workplace.

An Aadhaar-based authentication system supported by AI-based face recognition technology with a feature mapping characteristic ensures a citizen to take their learner licence from the comfort of their home, freeing them from taking rounds of Transport department offices.

People can avail a faceless service by logging on to ''http://transport.delhi.gov.in''transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for required document. The process is Aadhaar authenticated and fees can also be paid online, officials said.

The applied document are dispatched to the applicants through speed post. They can also download it through a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

