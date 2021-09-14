Left Menu

Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content

A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined U.S. social media giants Facebook and Twitter for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, part of a wider crackdown on the internet and Big Tech. Moscow wants foreign internet firms to open full-fledged offices in Russia and to store Russians' personal data on its territory.

Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content
Moscow wants foreign internet firms to open full-fledged offices in Russia and to store Russians' personal data on its territory.

Moscow wants foreign internet firms to open full-fledged offices in Russia and to store Russians' personal data on its territory. On Tuesday the government published plans to impose new taxes on foreign-owned digital services as part of a push to support its domestic tech sector. The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totaling 21 million roubles ($287,850). Twitter received two fines of a total 5 million roubles, it said.

Popular messaging app Telegram had been fined 9 million roubles, the court said. Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Twitter has been the subject of a punitive slowdown since March. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said Twitter and other social media firms have not deleted posts with banned material quickly enough. ($1 = 72.9550 roubles)

