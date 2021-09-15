Left Menu

Updated: 15-09-2021 07:36 IST
Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open
Image Credit: Google
  Country:
  Canada

Google Cloud, the cloud computing arm of search giant Google, has announced the opening of a new region in Toronto, Canada. The new region joins the 27 existing Google Cloud regions around the globe.

"The past year has proved how important easy access to digital infrastructure, technical education, training and support are to helping businesses respond to the pandemic. We're particularly proud of the teams who faced the unique challenges of building a cloud region during this time to help our customers and community accelerate their digital transformation," the company wrote in a blog post.

With the opening of the new Toronto region, along with the Montreal region, customers now benefit from improved business continuity planning with distributed, secure infrastructure needed to meet IT and business requirements for disaster recovery, while maintaining data sovereignty.

Google Cloud's Toronto region has three zones to protect against service disruptions and offers a portfolio of key products including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Bigtable, Spanner, and BigQuery.

The company says it will continue to invest in new infrastructure, engineering support and solutions to support all of its users, customers and government organizations in Canada. To support startups, Google Cloud is currently hosting a 10-week virtual accelerator program in the country.

The cloud major has also announced the preview of Assured Workloads for Canada, a capability that allows you to secure and configure sensitive workloads in accordance with your specific regulatory or policy requirements.

