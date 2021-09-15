Tech is make-or-break issue for EU, chief executive says

The European Union's future hinges on its level of technological prowess, in particular access to chips crucial for everything from smartphones to electric scooters to factories, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. "Digital is the make-or-break issue," von der Leyen said in a policy speech at European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

She called for coordination at the European level to create a state of the art European chip ecosystem including production.

