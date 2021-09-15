EU, U.S. must act together on global agenda - EU's von der Leyen
The European Union should develop a new global agenda with the United States, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, insisting the two were more powerful when working together.
"With the United States we will develop our new agenda for global change, from the new trade and technology council to health, security and sustainability," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament.
"The European Union and the United States will always be stronger together," she continued.
