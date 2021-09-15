Left Menu

EU, U.S. must act together on global agenda - EU's von der Leyen

Reuters | Strasbourg | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:29 IST
EU, U.S. must act together on global agenda - EU's von der Leyen
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union should develop a new global agenda with the United States, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, insisting the two were more powerful when working together.

"With the United States we will develop our new agenda for global change, from the new trade and technology council to health, security and sustainability," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament.

"The European Union and the United States will always be stronger together," she continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021