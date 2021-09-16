Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet is adding two new controls to let admins configure whether the Host Management and Quick access features will be on or off by default in their domain. Disabled by default, meeting hosts can manually enable both features from inside the meeting.

Host Management is off by default for Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Basic, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Essentials, and Non-profits customers. On the other hand, it is ON by default for Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning upgrade, and Frontline customers.

When Host Management is turned on, you, as a meeting host, can do the following.

Prevent participants from sharing their screen

Turn chat messages on or off

End the meeting for all

Mute all (desktop only)

Quick access is ON by default for all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. With this setting, you can choose which meetings users can join:

Meetings created in your organization only

Meetings created in any Workspace organization

Any meetings, including meetings created with personal accounts

It is worth mentioning that both the features will not be available to Google Workspace Individual customers or users with personal Google Accounts. The new control for host management is available now while the Quick access control is gradually rolling out and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.