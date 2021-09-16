New security pact will speed up development of defence technology -UK PM Johnson

A new security partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia will accelerate the development of advanced defence technologies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

The partnership, known as AUKUS, will initially provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.

"While our partnership will begin with nuclear power submarines, now that we have created AUKUS we expect to accelerate the development of other advanced defence systems including in cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and undersea capabilities," Johnson told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)