PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:49 IST
VueNow Infotech to set up edge data centres in Bulgaria
Punjab-based VueNow Infotech, a company into setting up of edge data centres (DCs), on Thursday said it has signed a pact with Bulgaria-based Plovdiv Tech Park to strengthen data centre infrastructure there.

''The company will develop one master hub location with a 100-rack data centre in Plovdiv and six edge data centres (EDCs) in the initial phase that will help Bulgaria to have data security,'' said the company's Director Sukhwinder Singh in a statement here.

Singh said that apart from setting up the DCs and EDCs, the company also plans to open skill development centres across Bulgaria to train the youth in IT skills and then absorb them into the company's technical departments, thus generating employment in Bulgaria.

An edge data centre is a self-functioning data centre that holds localised IT deployments for cloud services, with compute, storage and analytics resources for application processing and data caching.

The memorandum of understanding with Plovdiv Tech Park was signed last month in Bulgaria, he said.

Singh said with the entry into Bulgaria, the company will focus on other countries like Serbia and Kosovo.

