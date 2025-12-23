Kushner Withdraws From Controversial Serbian Development Amid Protests

Jared Kushner's abrupt decision to back out of a high-profile luxury development project in Serbia has come under intense scrutiny. The project, spearheaded by Kushner's U.S.-based firm Affinity Global Development, was intended to revitalize a dilapidated historical site in Belgrade.

However, faced with allegations of corruption and widespread protests, the venture quickly became a contentious issue. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had endorsed the project, which aimed to transform the former Yugoslav army headquarters into a hotel, apartments, shops, and offices, but public backlash was considerable.

Consequently, Kushner's withdrawal sends a worrying signal to potential investors, according to Milos Vucevic, head of Serbia's ruling SNS party. Meanwhile, allegations concerning the illegal revocation of the site's protected status by local officials are under investigation, though no wrongdoing has been attributed to Kushner or his development firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)