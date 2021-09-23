Zenfone 8 Flip update brings August security patch, improves camera quality

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 8 Flip that bumps up the phone's security patch level to August 2021 and improves the stability and quality of the camera.

The ZenUI update, version 30.12.82.21, is rolling out to Russian, European, Japanese and global units of ZenFone 8 Flip bearing the model number 'ZS672KS'. Below is the full changelog for the update:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-08-05

Optimized camera stability and quality

Optimized the thermal experience when downloading apps through 5G

Enable VoLTE on Rakuten (Japan)

Optimized system stability

Starting today, the OTA is rolling out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it initially and it may take some time for the update to reach everyone. You can also manually check for the update by navigating to the device's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip: Specifications

The Zenfone 8 Flip was launched globally in May 2021 alongside the Zenfone 8. The Zenfone 8 Flip has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone features a triple rotating camera module housing a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom.

The Zenfone 8 Flip packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.