Left Menu

Zenfone 8 Flip update brings August security patch, improves camera quality

The update, version 30.12.82.21, is rolling out to Russian, European, Japanese and global units of ZenFone 8 Flip bearing the model number 'ZS672KS'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:23 IST
Zenfone 8 Flip update brings August security patch, improves camera quality
Image Credit: Asus

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 8 Flip that bumps up the phone's security patch level to August 2021 and improves the stability and quality of the camera.

The ZenUI update, version 30.12.82.21, is rolling out to Russian, European, Japanese and global units of ZenFone 8 Flip bearing the model number 'ZS672KS'. Below is the full changelog for the update:

  • Updated Android security patch to 2021-08-05
  • Optimized camera stability and quality
  • Optimized the thermal experience when downloading apps through 5G
  • Enable VoLTE on Rakuten (Japan)
  • Optimized system stability

Starting today, the OTA is rolling out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it initially and it may take some time for the update to reach everyone. You can also manually check for the update by navigating to the device's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip: Specifications

The Zenfone 8 Flip was launched globally in May 2021 alongside the Zenfone 8. The Zenfone 8 Flip has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone features a triple rotating camera module housing a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom.

The Zenfone 8 Flip packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021