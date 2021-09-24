Xbox update brings new ways to access games, updated Microsoft Edge

Microsoft has released a new update for Xbox that brings new ways to access games on Windows PCs, an updated Microsoft Edge browser, and more features.

"This September, Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox better, with you at the center, as we refine the experience and deliver brand new features based on your feedback," the company said.

The September Xbox update introduces new ways for you to remotely access your games via the Xbox app. The box Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available through the Xbox app on Windows PCs. With cloud gaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 countries can now quickly jump into games on their Windows 10 PC, iOS, and Android devices, with no download required.

Secondly, Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One users can now access their console gaming experiences on Windows 10 PCs via Xbox remote play with the Xbox app. Remote play mirrors the full console experience on another screen, letting users browse and play their full gaming catalog, change settings, interact with friends, and more.

The Xbox update also brings the Play Later discovery feature that lets you curate a list of Xbox Game Pass games to check out, with personalized recommendations. All you need to do is save the game to your list and play it later.

Let's take a look under the hood for a quick tune up.Read up on the September update, including saving @XboxGamePass titles for later, and more: https://t.co/if065qNMkC pic.twitter.com/MT9BC1kO4n — Xbox (@Xbox) September 24, 2021

Further, the latest version of Microsoft Edge is now available on Xbox consoles, providing you with improved web standards and a fast, secure, and modern browsing experience right from your console.

Lastly, the September Xbox update also brings mouse and sync support, allowing you to manage your profile settings easily within Microsoft Edge on your Xbox console.