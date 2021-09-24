Left Menu

Xbox update brings new ways to access games, updated Microsoft Edge

The September Xbox update introduces new ways for you to remotely access your games via the Xbox app. The box Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available through the Xbox app on Windows PCs. With cloud gaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 countries can now quickly jump into games on their Windows 10 PC, iOS, and Android devices, with no download required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:28 IST
Xbox update brings new ways to access games, updated Microsoft Edge
The Xbox update also brings the Play Later discovery feature that lets you curate a list of Xbox Game Pass games to check out, with personalized recommendations. Image Credit: Xbox

Microsoft has released a new update for Xbox that brings new ways to access games on Windows PCs, an updated Microsoft Edge browser, and more features.

"This September, Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox better, with you at the center, as we refine the experience and deliver brand new features based on your feedback," the company said.

The September Xbox update introduces new ways for you to remotely access your games via the Xbox app. The box Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available through the Xbox app on Windows PCs. With cloud gaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 countries can now quickly jump into games on their Windows 10 PC, iOS, and Android devices, with no download required.

Secondly, Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One users can now access their console gaming experiences on Windows 10 PCs via Xbox remote play with the Xbox app. Remote play mirrors the full console experience on another screen, letting users browse and play their full gaming catalog, change settings, interact with friends, and more.

The Xbox update also brings the Play Later discovery feature that lets you curate a list of Xbox Game Pass games to check out, with personalized recommendations. All you need to do is save the game to your list and play it later.

Further, the latest version of Microsoft Edge is now available on Xbox consoles, providing you with improved web standards and a fast, secure, and modern browsing experience right from your console.

Lastly, the September Xbox update also brings mouse and sync support, allowing you to manage your profile settings easily within Microsoft Edge on your Xbox console.

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021