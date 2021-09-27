Left Menu

Messaging platform Signal 'fully back up', resolves hosting outage

The messaging app said in a tweet earlier https://twitter.com/signalapp/status/1442354759009247232 on Monday, "Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service." In January, Signal experienced technical difficulties after rival messaging app Whatsapp announced a controversial change in privacy terms.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:07 IST
Messaging platform Signal 'fully back up', resolves hosting outage
Representative Image

Encrypted instant messaging platform Signal said on Monday it had fully resolved issues, after multiple users were affected by a hosting outage.

"We are fully back up and running at 100%. Enjoy the rest of the week, everybody!" Signal said in a tweet on Monday. Reports by affected users peaked at over 1,300 reports late Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

About 43% of the issues reported were with its app, while 36% was with sending messages and 21% with its server connection, according to Downdetector. The outage affected users around the globe, including the United States, Australia, and Germany, according to user complaints posted on Downdetector, while the outage map on the website showed a concentration of complaints in the United States.

Signal did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the regions affected by the outage.

In January, Signal experienced technical difficulties after rival messaging app Whatsapp announced a controversial change in privacy terms. Along with another rival Telegram, the company has been the main beneficiary of online outrage around Whatsapp's policy changes. According to Downdetector, Robinhood, Reddit, Google's Nest and Tinder were also facing issues but it was unclear whether it was related to the same hosting outage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

