MeitY Startup Hub Partners with Dell Technologies to Build Robust Start-up Ecosystem

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India MeitY Start-up Hub (MSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), aimed at strengthening the deep-tech ecosystem across India, has entered into a partnership with Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd. (Dell Technologies). The said collaboration shall help the start-ups by providing mentorship and training for their upskilling, access to pitching events as well as customer base, technology support in the form of Dell products/ equipment, etc.

Dell Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and services, both traditional infrastructure and multi-cloud technologies and also partners with various entities for offering training/ skill development in Information Technology space.

MSH and Dell Technologies intend to host a unique challenge for ed-tech startups in India to share their innovative technology-enhanced solutions that address the diverse educational challenges prevalent in the Indian society namely- infrastructural constraints, lack of personal attention for learning, cultural diversity, proper evaluation and performance review, digital divide. The winners of the said challenge will become a part of Dell Partner Ecosystem whereby start-ups would acquire relevant exposure and assistance on various aspects, including go-to-market strategies, appropriate value additions in respect of the products/ services proposed to be offered thereby promoting their scalability.

Delighted to announce the partnership, MSH CEO Mr. Jeet Vijay, said, “MSH and Dell Technologies are collaborating to ensure requisite hand-holding for the budding entrepreneurs in the form of necessary guidance, market outreach as well as technology support. The partnership fosters the MSH mission to promote and strengthen Indian start-up ecosystem leading to the creation of world-class start-ups and vibrant economy.” “At Dell, we are committed to ensuring smooth operations and business continuity for our customers. Our collaboration with MSH is a step further towards building an ecosystem that is aimed at making businesses much more resilient and operationally efficient. This partnership will also present exclusive offers on Dell's Client and Infrastructure solutions to start-ups enabling them to keep their businesses agile, secure and growing, in today’s rapidly changing environment. Our solutions are designed to empower organizations to continue with their business as usual and innovate into a new future,” says, Sudiip Goswami, Director & General Manager - South India & Start-Ups, Dell Technologies.

