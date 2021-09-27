Left Menu

Apple to fix problem with 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature on iPhone 13

American tech giant Apple recently shared that it has identified an issue with the 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature on its latest iPhone 13, and the company is trying to fix it.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:34 IST
Apple to fix problem with 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature on iPhone 13
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Apple recently shared that it has identified an issue with the 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature on its latest iPhone 13, and the company is trying to fix it. However, as per The Verge, it is still not clear what caused the problem or when the fix will arrive.The company described the issue with a new note on its support page.

"You might see 'Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch' if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch," the official statement read. Apple did not reveal what might be the reason behind the problem with iPhone 13 devices and only said that it will be "fixed in an upcoming software update," but not when to expect the update.

The support page note has also advised switching off the 'unlock with Apple Watch' feature and using your passcode to unlock your iPhone 13 while masked in the interim. For the unversed, the users began reporting the same issue on Friday. Some also said that they were able to use the Watch unlock feature with other iPhone models, including the iPhone 11 Max.

The Verge reported that Apple had introduced the ability to unlock an iPhone that uses Face ID with a paired Apple Watch earlier this year with the release of iOS 14.5. This feature is considered handy keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, where face masks are recommended in many public places, making it hard for Face ID to recognize you.

The feature works on iPhone X and later, and requires both the iPhone and the Watch to have wi-fi and Bluetooth turned on. The Watch needs to have wrist detection turned on and be passcode-protected, and it has to be on your wrist and unlocked for the feature to work, as per Mashable India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021