OnePlus 6/6T get September security patch with latest update

OnePlus on Tuesday announced a new software update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. The OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update based on Android 11 bumps up the Android security patch level of both phones to September 2021.

According to the official changelog, the latest update also optimizes the network connection stability as well as the system power consumption of both devices.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update:

Changelog

System

Optimized the system power consumption to reduce heating

Improved the gyro sensor sensitivity

Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.09

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network

Optimized network connection stability

As always, OnePlus is rolling out the update in a staged manner, which means a limited number of users will receive it today while others might have to wait for a few more days to get it. The update will have a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Go to Settings > System > System updates to manually check its availability for your device.

To recall, the stable OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 was released for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T early last month.