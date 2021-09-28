Left Menu

OnePlus 6/6T get September security patch with latest update

The OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update based on Android 11 bumps up the Android security patch level of both phones to September 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:48 IST
OnePlus 6/6T get September security patch with latest update
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus on Tuesday announced a new software update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. The OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update based on Android 11 bumps up the Android security patch level of both phones to September 2021.

According to the official changelog, the latest update also optimizes the network connection stability as well as the system power consumption of both devices.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update:

Changelog

System

  • Optimized the system power consumption to reduce heating
  • Improved the gyro sensor sensitivity
  • Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.09
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network

  • Optimized network connection stability

As always, OnePlus is rolling out the update in a staged manner, which means a limited number of users will receive it today while others might have to wait for a few more days to get it. The update will have a broader rollout in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Go to Settings > System > System updates to manually check its availability for your device.

To recall, the stable OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 was released for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T early last month.

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021