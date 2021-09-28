Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles 2% on weak data, surging bond yields

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:42 IST
The Nasdaq tumbled 2% on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data, while technology heavyweights took a hit from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 342.46 points, or 0.98%, at 34,526.91, the S&P 500 was down 61.57 points, or 1.39%, at 4,381.54, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 298.80 points, or 2.00%, at 14,671.17.

