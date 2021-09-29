Android 12 Developer Preview 2 now available for OnePlus 9/9 Pro

OnePlus has released the Android 12 Developer Preview 2 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with a number of optimizations and a couple of new features as well.

The update brings a couple of new features including floating windows, widgets that show key information of apps and provide instant access to functions and a chart to display battery usage, among others.

Here's the complete update changelog for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview 2:

System

Optimized the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience

Optimized the mistouch prevention algorithm for curved screens to reduce accidental touches

New design

Added widgets that show key information of apps and provide instant access to functions

Optimized the page layout and the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out

Convenience & efficiency

Added swiftly switch floated windows, make operation more convenient

Games

Optimized the frame rate performance under heavy-used scenes

Camera

Added the feature that supported customize the display order of camera mode

Optimized the zoom experience, make it zoom more smoothly

Performance

Added the form of chart to display battery usage

Newly supported pre-loading the apps that frequently used, to switch them on quickly

Improved the response speed of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC

The update also includes several known issues:

The Camera does not support Xpan, and contains some stability issues

This version does not support scrolling screenshot

The icon of Bluetooth connection displays abnormally

The icon of charging displays abnormally

The Cloud Service is unavailable (India)

The Camera app does not contain Hasselblad elements

This version does not adapt to some third-party apps

The included Google Phone app does not feature call record functionality. This can be solved by updating the app in Play Store.

Three-finger swipe down gesture or three-finger long-press gesture after using the screen recorder. This can be overcome by pressing the Power button and Volume Down button simultaneously instead to screenshot

Announcing the update on the official OnePlus Forums, the company warned that there is a risk of bricking your phone and advised users to read the instructions carefully and to keep a backup of the important data before flashing the build. Also, make sure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of storage space is available.