Android 12 Developer Preview 2 now available for OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:17 IST
OnePlus has released the Android 12 Developer Preview 2 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with a number of optimizations and a couple of new features as well.

The update brings a couple of new features including floating windows, widgets that show key information of apps and provide instant access to functions and a chart to display battery usage, among others.

Here's the complete update changelog for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview 2:

System

  • Optimized the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience
  • Optimized the mistouch prevention algorithm for curved screens to reduce accidental touches

New design

  • Added widgets that show key information of apps and provide instant access to functions
  • Optimized the page layout and the presentation of text and color to make key information stand out

Convenience & efficiency

  • Added swiftly switch floated windows, make operation more convenient

Games

  • Optimized the frame rate performance under heavy-used scenes

Camera

  • Added the feature that supported customize the display order of camera mode
  • Optimized the zoom experience, make it zoom more smoothly

Performance

  • Added the form of chart to display battery usage
  • Newly supported pre-loading the apps that frequently used, to switch them on quickly
  • Improved the response speed of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC

The update also includes several known issues:

  • The Camera does not support Xpan, and contains some stability issues
  • This version does not support scrolling screenshot
  • The icon of Bluetooth connection displays abnormally
  • The icon of charging displays abnormally
  • The Cloud Service is unavailable (India)
  • The Camera app does not contain Hasselblad elements
  • This version does not adapt to some third-party apps
  • The included Google Phone app does not feature call record functionality. This can be solved by updating the app in Play Store.
  • Three-finger swipe down gesture or three-finger long-press gesture after using the screen recorder. This can be overcome by pressing the Power button and Volume Down button simultaneously instead to screenshot

Announcing the update on the official OnePlus Forums, the company warned that there is a risk of bricking your phone and advised users to read the instructions carefully and to keep a backup of the important data before flashing the build. Also, make sure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of storage space is available.

