Augmented reality for education is a ground-breaking reality

- 3DBear, a Finnish EdTech growth company and the category leader in this field is on a mission to bring more awareness and knowledge about the role of virtual learning environments in education and have been enthusiastically engaging with the key educationists.

Today, we live in a magical world of technology; smartphones, tablets and other digital devices that children start using at an early age are changing the way they learn, play and share. Traditional methods of education are becoming a thing of the past. They are becoming increasingly digitized, and being driven by technology innovations.

The onset of augmented reality is a game changer with the evolution that is no more just a fascinating concept we see in movies, instead this ground-breaking technology is very much real. AR helps reinvigorate the time between the child and the parent with the use of technology and also facilitates learning.

These days ‘Augmented Reality for Education’ is gaining immense popularity. With the use of augmented reality, you can instil self-learning skills at a very early stage of learning and development in your children right at home. Children are known to have a shorter attention span, primarily when being taught; with AR, since the learners can see, observe, and feel during the learning process, they can maintain much of their concentration and attention to the teacher.

AR has the power to inculcate the love for learning in them. They get the first-hand experience of engaging with a realistic and lifelike environment that tends to make them better learners for life. It lets the child develop a new interest or deep dive into their existing areas of interest through an interactive and immersive learning experience. The 3D nature of AR encourages children to work together in groups, it creates genuine cooperation and improves communication. It’s beneficial for teachers too. They can quickly create a fun learning environment. When learning becomes a delightful and captivating experience, children tend to retain most of the information that is presented to them. This can maximize the educational effectiveness which could prove very beneficial for them.

AR in education helps students achieve better results through visualization and full immersion in the subject matter. So, instead of reading theory about something, students can see it with their own eyes, in action. Augmented reality has the potential to replace paper textbooks, physical models, posters, and printed manuals. It offers portable and less expensive learning materials. As a result, education has become more accessible and mobile. It is part of a larger Extended Reality concept, which also includes VR technologies. Augmented reality enhances the real-world environment with text, sound effects, graphics, and multimedia. In other words, AR brings us an enriched version of our immediate surroundings by layering digital content on top of the graphic representation of the real world.

Although there are many AR and VR applications to help kids learn their lessons in a safe and effective way, 3DBear is one of the most interactive and integrated applications for education and digital storytelling. that has been leading in this space and have always met the expectations of the users. 3DBear is purposefully created and designed for education, fun, creation and innovation. It has been proven to be an effective means of educating and entertaining young people of all ages.

A Finnish EdTech growth company, 3DBear was founded in 2016 to provide tools for creative learning using virtual technologies. After being well-funded by Californian venture capital Brand Capital International and by Finnish Oppiva Invest, 3DBear has entered the Indian market to accelerate their growth plans. It is now one of the category leaders in its field.

3DBear is a free app that can be downloaded from Google play or Apple store. It is a great educational, creative entertainment tool which utilizes augmented reality and 3D objects. It has tremendous potential to immerse children, teachers and parents in a meaningful learning adventure, giving them more control of how, when and where they learn.

3DBear is also an official partner of Google for Education and recommended by Apple under ''Remote Learning for Institutions and Educators''. Further to this, they have taken upon themselves a mission to bring more awareness and knowledge about the role of virtual learning environments in education and have been enthusiastically engaging with the key educationists.

The first such virtual event (webinar) titled – ‘3DBear AR VR Carnival with Times’ is scheduled on the 6th of October (Wednesday), at 6pm IST, to discuss the benefits of virtual learning environments (AR/VR) in education. This event will have the gracious presence of Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Ambassador of Finland in India and Jussi Kajala, CEO of 3DBear.

The event will have educationalists such as Monica Joshi, a MIIE Expert and IT Head in Sat Paul Mittal school in Punjab, Anupam Sharma, Coordinator CAIE, Indirapuram Public School and a Youtube star Anantya Anand presenting how they have been using AR/VR effectively and the esteemed panel will conduct a discussion and talk about their observations on this topic.

Register here: https://timestream.in/event-directory/3dbear-ar-vr-carnival-with-times/ Download 3DBear App PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)