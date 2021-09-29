Left Menu

RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Royal Chellengers Bangalore 153 for 3 in 17.1 overs Glenn Maxwell 50 not out, Srikar Bharat 44 Mustafizur Rahman 220.

29-09-2021
RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Chasing 150, RCB rode on a 69-run third-wicket partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat to reach 153 for 3 in 17.1 overs.

Maxwell top-scored for RCB with an unbeaten 50 off 30 balls, while Bharat contributed 44 off 35 deliveries.

For RR, Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets for 20 runs. Earlier, sent in to bat, RR scored 149 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Evin Lewis top-scored with a 37-ball 58 while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 31.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the RCB bowlers with figures of 3/34.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Harshal Patel 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/18, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/10). Royal Chellengers Bangalore: 153 for 3 in 17.1 overs (Glenn Maxwell 50 not out, Srikar Bharat 44; Mustafizur Rahman 2/20).

