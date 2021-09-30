Left Menu

NITI Aayog establishes new experience studio with AWS, Intel to drive innovation

Located at the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) in New Delhi, the studio will be a hub for collaboration and experimentation for government stakeholders, enterprises, industry domain experts and nonprofit startups from India to showcase their creativity and test new ideas to solve challenges sourced from the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:47 IST
NITI Aayog establishes new experience studio with AWS, Intel to drive innovation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog, the Indian Government national policy think tank, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Intel to establish a new experience studio to drive continuous innovation in delivering citizen services.

Located at the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) in New Delhi, the studio will be a hub for collaboration and experimentation for government stakeholders, enterprises, industry domain experts and nonprofit startups from India to showcase their creativity and test new ideas to solve challenges sourced from the community.

The studio will help showcase the potential of new and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), blockchain, and robotics to accelerate their application in public sector use cases, AWS said in a press release on Thursday.

NITI Aayog, via the new experience studio, will demonstrate the application of geospatial, AR/VR, drone, and IoT solutions in healthcare, agriculture, and smart infrastructure verticals. Hackathons, grand challenges, and other capacity building initiatives will be organized to encourage startups to participate actively in the studio.

"The new experience studio with AWS and Intel will further support our mission to identify and deploy leading-edge technologies to drive continuous innovation in delivering citizen services," said Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

The new experience studio will adopt a hybrid model to enable physical and virtual workspaces to collaborate seamlessly. While the physical workspace design will enable solutions showcase, interactive demos, and rapid prototyping among stakeholders to converge on ideas for further action, the digital workspace will enable state-of-the-art collaborative environments to invite experts from various verticals, government departments, research institutions, and not-for-profit organisations for hands-on workshops.

Commenting on this launch, Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector – AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, said, "The new experience studio at the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC, based on the AWS Cloud Innovation Centers program, aims to quickly solve public sector challenges through collaboration and actualize innovations from experimentation and prototypes."

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021