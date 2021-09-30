NITI Aayog establishes new experience studio with AWS, Intel to drive innovation

NITI Aayog, the Indian Government national policy think tank, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Intel to establish a new experience studio to drive continuous innovation in delivering citizen services.

Located at the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) in New Delhi, the studio will be a hub for collaboration and experimentation for government stakeholders, enterprises, industry domain experts and nonprofit startups from India to showcase their creativity and test new ideas to solve challenges sourced from the community.

The studio will help showcase the potential of new and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), blockchain, and robotics to accelerate their application in public sector use cases, AWS said in a press release on Thursday.

NITI Aayog, via the new experience studio, will demonstrate the application of geospatial, AR/VR, drone, and IoT solutions in healthcare, agriculture, and smart infrastructure verticals. Hackathons, grand challenges, and other capacity building initiatives will be organized to encourage startups to participate actively in the studio.

"The new experience studio with AWS and Intel will further support our mission to identify and deploy leading-edge technologies to drive continuous innovation in delivering citizen services," said Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

The new experience studio will adopt a hybrid model to enable physical and virtual workspaces to collaborate seamlessly. While the physical workspace design will enable solutions showcase, interactive demos, and rapid prototyping among stakeholders to converge on ideas for further action, the digital workspace will enable state-of-the-art collaborative environments to invite experts from various verticals, government departments, research institutions, and not-for-profit organisations for hands-on workshops.

Commenting on this launch, Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector – AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, said, "The new experience studio at the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC, based on the AWS Cloud Innovation Centers program, aims to quickly solve public sector challenges through collaboration and actualize innovations from experimentation and prototypes."