Diageo to invest $500 million in tequila production in Mexico

The president of Diageo for Latin America and the Caribbean, Alvaro Cardenas, said the company will begin to build the company's third local manufacturing in the La Barca municipality of the western state of Jalisco. "We're going to have an investment of more than $500 million dollars to expand our operations here," said Cardenas at an event in Jalisco.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-10-2021 05:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 05:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

"We're going to have an investment of more than $500 million dollars to expand our operations here," said Cardenas at an event in Jalisco. "It is the most significant investment we have made in Latin America and the Caribbean in the last 10 years," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

