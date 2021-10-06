Left Menu

You can now quickly create meeting notes in Google Calendar

The ability to create and share meeting notes in Google Calendar is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will get this ability starting on October 19, 2021. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 08:25 IST
You can now quickly create meeting notes in Google Calendar
Image Credit: Google

Google Workspace users can now quickly create and share meeting notes for an event in Calendar and Docs on the web. The ability is only available to meeting organizers or guests with permissions to modify the event.

Google says this feature streamlines the creation, sharing and attachment of meeting notes into Calendar events.

To add meeting notes to a new event from Google Calendar:

  • Open Calendar on your computer
  • "" data-outlined="false">Create an event. You can optionally enter the title, time, guests, and other details
  • Click Add description or attachments > Create meeting notes > Save

To add meeting notes to an existing event, click an existing event and then on "Take meeting notes".

Once you make these meeting notes, you will be automatically linked back to the Calendar event from the doc.

To share the meeting notes:

  • When adding meeting notes to a new event, the notes doc will be shared with the attendees, including those outside your organization, once you hit the Save button.
  • If you click "Take meeting notes" on a scheduled Calendar event, attendees will not automatically have access and we'll show you a prompt to share in Docs.

"Meeting notes are one of the most common use cases in Docs, and an effective way to make meetings a good use of time. However, creating, sharing and finding them later involves several basic repetitive steps, and involves switching between Docs and Calendar. The meeting notes feature is a shortcut to create such documents with some quick clicks," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The ability to create and share meeting notes in Google Calendar is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will get this ability starting on October 19, 2021. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021