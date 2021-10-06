You can now quickly create meeting notes in Google Calendar

Google Workspace users can now quickly create and share meeting notes for an event in Calendar and Docs on the web. The ability is only available to meeting organizers or guests with permissions to modify the event.

Google says this feature streamlines the creation, sharing and attachment of meeting notes into Calendar events.

To add meeting notes to a new event from Google Calendar:

Open Calendar on your computer

"" data-outlined="false">Create an event. You can optionally enter the title, time, guests, and other details

Click Add description or attachments > Create meeting notes > Save

To add meeting notes to an existing event, click an existing event and then on "Take meeting notes".

Once you make these meeting notes, you will be automatically linked back to the Calendar event from the doc.

To share the meeting notes:

When adding meeting notes to a new event, the notes doc will be shared with the attendees, including those outside your organization, once you hit the Save button.

If you click "Take meeting notes" on a scheduled Calendar event, attendees will not automatically have access and we'll show you a prompt to share in Docs.

"Meeting notes are one of the most common use cases in Docs, and an effective way to make meetings a good use of time. However, creating, sharing and finding them later involves several basic repetitive steps, and involves switching between Docs and Calendar. The meeting notes feature is a shortcut to create such documents with some quick clicks," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The ability to create and share meeting notes in Google Calendar is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will get this ability starting on October 19, 2021. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.