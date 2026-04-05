Hamas Rejects Disarmament Demands Amid Tensions
Hamas' armed wing firmly opposes any crude attempts relating to disarmament, citing them as part of ongoing oppression against Palestinians. In a televised address, they stated that they will reject such demands under any circumstances, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:34 IST
Hamas' armed wing issued a strong denial of any discussions regarding disarmament, describing such efforts as part of a continuous genocide against the Palestinian people.
During a televised statement, a spokesperson for the armed wing emphasized that the group stands resolute against disarmament under any circumstances.
The statement underscores the heightened tensions and complex geopolitical dynamics involving Hamas and its stance on security and governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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