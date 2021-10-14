Left Menu

LG unveils new LG Ergo series of monitors for professionals

Updated: 14-10-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 08:01 IST
LG unveils new LG Ergo series of monitors for professionals
The LG Ergo Dual features a pair of 27-inch QHD displays with 2560×1440-pixels resolution, which can be set up in multiple configurations - side-by-side in landscape orientation, one display in portrait and the other landscape, both stacked vertically or even facing opposite directions. Image Credit: LG Electronics
LG on Thursday unveiled the second-generation Ergo monitors that are claimed to deliver even more value and versatility. The new LG Ergo series monitors - Ergo Dual and Ergo Single - will be available in key markets worldwide beginning this month.

"The 2021 LG Ergo models are advanced workstation solutions designed to provide the ultimate in flexibility with all the display capabilities today's advanced users demand. Both the Ergo Dual and Ergo Single offer next-level user convenience, premium IPS picture quality and an array of useful features consumers have come to expect from premium LG monitors," said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

The LG Ergo Dual (model 27QP88D) and LG Ergo Single (model 32QP880) come with improved height and swivel adjustability, making sharing the screen with others and working while standing easier than ever. Ideal for home or office and anything in between, the new monitors offer a height-adjustable range of 150 millimeters and 130 millimeters, respectively, with both able to rotate 335 degrees.

Image: LG Ergo Dual / Credit: LG

The LG Ergo Dual features a pair of 27-inch QHD displays with 2560×1440-pixels resolution, which can be set up in multiple configurations - side-by-side in landscape orientation, one display in portrait and the other landscape, both stacked vertically or even facing opposite directions. On the other hand, the LG Ergo Single sports a single 32-inch QHD display (2560×1440) designed for a large, seamless workspace.

Image: LG Ergo Dual / Credit: LG

Both LG Ergo monitors can charge a laptop via the USB-C One Cable Solution while the Ergo Dual also allows displays to daisy chain via DisplayPort.

Specifications

  • Design: 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design; C-Clamp + Grommet
  • Display: IPS
  • Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • Brightness (Typ.): 350nits
  • Response Time: 5ms (GtG on Faster setting)
  • Interface: USB Type-C; HDMI; USB 3.0

