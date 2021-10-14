IBM unveils global plan to provide 30M people with new skills by 2030

IBM has announced global plans to provide 30 million people of all ages with job-ready skills by 2030. To achieve this target, the company is partnering with more than 170 new partnerships and program expansions in more than 30 countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"Today, IBM commits to providing 30 million people with new skills by 2030. This will help democratize opportunity, fill the growing skills gap, and give new generations of workers the tools they need to build a better future for themselves and society," said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO.

Leveraging its existing programs and career-building platforms, IBM will expand access to in-demand digital skills and employment opportunities. The company's programs range from technical education for teens at brick-and-mortar public schools and universities and extend to paid, on-site IBM internships and apprenticeships.

In a press release on Wednesday, IBM said the global plan to educate 30 million people relies on its broad combinations of programs and includes collaborations with universities and key government entities including employment agencies. Partnerships extend to NGOs as well, particularly those that focus on groups such as underserved youth, women, and military veterans.

In the U.S., IBM will expand partnerships with several new partners, including Workforce Development Inc, National Association for Community College Entrepreneurships (NACCE), and OHUB to upskill, reskill, and best prepare the workforce for the future of work while in India, the company collaborates with Haryana State Board of Technical Education, and Uttar Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), to upskill youth from across the country.