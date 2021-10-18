(Updated) Realme Watch T1 first official look revealed; launching tomorrow

Left Menu

As for the Realme GT Neo 2T, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. It will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 64MP triple rear camera setup.

Updated: 19-10-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 10:40 IST
The poster shows the smartwatch sporting a circular dial with the company's signature "Dare to Leap" branding slapped on the rubber straps.
The Realme Watch T1 smartwatch will debut in China on October 19 alongside the Realme GT Neo 2T and Q3s smartphone, the company confirmed in a teaser poster on Monday (via). The poster shows the smartwatch sporting a circular dial with the company's signature "Dare to Leap" branding slapped on the rubber straps.

Late last week, popular tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Realme Watch T1 will sport a stainless steel frame and support a high refresh rate. The smartwatch is said to come with three chips and also carry support for Bluetooth voice calling.

As for the Realme GT Neo 2T, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. It will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 64MP triple rear camera setup.

The Realme GT Neo 2T will be backed by a dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support that is claimed to deliver 100% charge in 35 minutes. It will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme Q3s, on the other hand, will come with a 144Hz LCD, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 48MP triple rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Update

The Realme Watch T1 has gone official in China along with the Realme GT Neo 2T and the Realme Q3s smartphones. The smartwatch is priced at CNY699 (approx. Rs 8,200) and is offered in three colour options with the following features:

  • 1.3-inch HD AMOLED display with 416x416 pixels resolution
  • 50Hz refresh rate; 50+ watch faces; 5ATM waterproof
  • 110 sport modes
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep monitoring
  • Blood Oxygen level monitoring
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • GPS/GLONASS
  • 228mAh battery
  • Magnetic fast charging
  • Multi-function NFC

