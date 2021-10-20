OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

The OnePlus 8/8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T are getting a new OxygenOS update that bumps up their Android security patch level to October 2021 and also fixes some known issues on the Android smartphones.

The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro units in the EU region, with IN and NA regions to soon follow.

Build numbers:

OnePlus 8

IN: 11.0.9.9.IN21DA

EU: 11.0.9.9.IN21BA

NA: 11.0.9.9.IN21AA

OnePlus 8 Pro

IN: 11.0.9.9.IN11DA

EU:11.0.9.9.IN11BA

NA:11.0.9.9.IN11AA​

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8T units in the NA are receiving the latest update as OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 while in India, it will soon arrive as OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 and OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 in the EU region.

Builds:

IN: 11.0.10.10.KB05DA

EU: 11.0.11.11.KB05BA

NA: 11.0.11.11.KB05AA

Here's the complete changelog for the latest OxygenOS update:

System

Added the Files by Google, find files faster with search and simple browsing

Updated Android security patch to 2021.10

Improved system stability

Fixed known issues

As always, the OTA is rolling out in a staged manner, which means it will reach a small percentage of users initially while a broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for the update manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.