OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

The latest update arrives as OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro units in the EU region, with IN and NA regions to soon follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:36 IST
The OnePlus 8/8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T are getting a new OxygenOS update that bumps up their Android security patch level to October 2021 and also fixes some known issues on the Android smartphones.

The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro units in the EU region, with IN and NA regions to soon follow.

Build numbers:

OnePlus 8

  • IN: 11.0.9.9.IN21DA
  • EU: 11.0.9.9.IN21BA
  • NA: 11.0.9.9.IN21AA

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • IN: 11.0.9.9.IN11DA
  • EU:11.0.9.9.IN11BA
  • NA:11.0.9.9.IN11AA​

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8T units in the NA are receiving the latest update as OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 while in India, it will soon arrive as OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 and OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 in the EU region.

Builds:

  • IN: 11.0.10.10.KB05DA
  • EU: 11.0.11.11.KB05BA
  • NA: 11.0.11.11.KB05AA

Here's the complete changelog for the latest OxygenOS update:

System

  • Added the Files by Google, find files faster with search and simple browsing
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.10
  • Improved system stability
  • Fixed known issues

As always, the OTA is rolling out in a staged manner, which means it will reach a small percentage of users initially while a broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for the update manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

