Ericsson signs five-year managed services deal with Telenet

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 15:56 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
Ericsson and Belgian operator Telenet have signed a five-year managed services deal under which the Swedish network equipment vendor will be responsible for planning, design, operations and optimization as well as for the deployment and seamless integration of 5G hardware into the latter's mobile network.

"We are pleased to reinforce our long-term partnership with Ericsson as part of our vision to build a future-ready 5G network that enables world-class experience for our customers," said Micha Berger, Chief Technology Officer, Telenet.

Under this multi-year partnership, Telenet will deploy Ericsson Operations Engine that combines advanced components and capabilities - from AI and automation to people and processes - to enhance mobile network performance and customer experience while also paving the way for innovation.

The deal will see Ericsson providing its network optimization services. The solution combines multi-vendor networks expertise with the latest AI-enabled Cognitive Software suite to enhance customer experiences and ensure a superior return from Telenet's deployed network assets. The Swedish firm will also extend its current Mobile Operation Center with monitoring of the fixed network.

Earlier this year, Telenet selected Ericsson as their 5G radio access network (RAN) provider to roll out a future-proof 5G mobile network in Belgium and realize its expansive benefits. The deployment of the Ericsson-powered 5G network is currently underway.

