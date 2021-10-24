Left Menu

style>Bipolar air disinfectant and purifier device launched

Hyderabad, Oct 24 PTI City-based Jaitra Devices and Systems LLP on Sunday announced the launch of its device Bipolar Air Disinfectant and Purifier.The device can inactivate pathogens like SARS-COV-2 COVID-19, Norovirus, Influenza, Legionella virus, Rhinovirus, Varicella zoster virus, TB bacteria, Staphylococcus bacteria, E Coli bacteria, Pseudomonas bacteria, Bacillus cereus bacteria, fungi and molds, according to a press release from the company.The purifier was unveiled by Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region DoNER G Kishan Reddy at an event here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:28 IST
style>Bipolar air disinfectant and purifier device launched
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI): City-based Jaitra Devices and Systems LLP on Sunday announced the launch of its device 'Bipolar Air Disinfectant and Purifier'.

The device can inactivate pathogens like SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19), Norovirus, Influenza, Legionella virus, Rhinovirus, Varicella zoster virus, TB bacteria, Staphylococcus bacteria, E Coli bacteria, Pseudomonas bacteria, Bacillus cereus bacteria, fungi and molds, according to a press release from the company.

The purifier was unveiled by Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy at an event here. The bipolar ionisation technology has been used to eliminate pathogens in food in the US since the 1970s, the release said. In the present age, the bipolar ionisation technology has been proven to be a potent tool against the SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19). ''During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s our country’s manufacturers who extended support by supplying PPE Kits, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators etc. Anti-COVID-19 devices like 'Bipolar Air Disinfectant and Purifier' will help us breathe clean air free from viruses and bacteria and fungi.

Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, Co-Chairman, Jaitra Devices and Systems LLP, said the device has been testified effective against various pathogens, viruses, bacteria, and fungus. ''It is the first-ever 'Make in India' product to adopt the bipolar ionisation technology, which works against harmful microbes by starting a chemical reaction on the cell membrane surface of the viruses and bacteria making them dead,'' the release quoted him as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021