Left Menu

Jio, Google jointly develop Pragati OS for JioPhone Next

The phone will use a language-translation tool as a special feature to enable communication between vernacular speakers in India. Pragati OS - Pragati stands for progress - is powered by Android, is a result of this passionate effort bringing together best minds at Jio and Google, Android general manager and India engineering lead Ram Papatla said in the video.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:06 IST
Jio, Google jointly develop Pragati OS for JioPhone Next
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Platforms and Google have jointly developed the Pragati operating system for JioPhone Next, which is expected to be in the market around Diwali, according to a video released by Jio on Monday. The phone will use a language-translation tool as a special feature to enable communication between vernacular speakers in India. ''Jio's vision for India resonates with that of Google. Pragati OS - Pragati stands for progress - is powered by Android, is a result of this passionate effort bringing together best minds at Jio and Google,'' Android general manager and India engineering lead Ram Papatla said in the video. JioPhone Next will have a translation feature working in 10 Indian languages.

''I am so proud of this new OS. All of us are. It has some of the coolest new features specially translated now. I can speak in one language, and the phone will translate that into another language,'' JioPhone Next product management Binish Parangodath said.

The phone will also come with a read-aloud function, which will read out content from any app open on the screen, JioPhone Next manufacturing and supply chain, Ashok Agarwal said.

The JioPhone Next will have a Qualcomm processor and, will be manufactured at RIL group's Neolync unit in Tirupati and Sriperumbudur. ''Jio Phone Next will help our nation become more and more Atmanirbhar,'' Parangodath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021