U.S. State Department to establish new cyber bureau led by ambassador

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it plans to establish a bureau of cyberspace and digital policy that will be led by a Senate-confirmed ambassador at large, spokesperson Ned Price said.

Price told a regular press briefing the new bureau will focus on international cyberspace security, international digital policy and digital freedom.

The department would also establish a new special envoy for critical and emerging technology, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)