Left Menu

Now get Aadhaar verification done offline, users get power to revoke eKYC consent

The rule gives Aadhaar holder choice to share as a digitally signed document, Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC, generated by the UIDAI containing last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, demographic data like name, address, gender, and date of birth, and photograph of the Aadhaar number holder etc with authorised agency for e-KYC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:30 IST
Now get Aadhaar verification done offline, users get power to revoke eKYC consent
  • Country:
  • India

Now people can get their Aadhaar verification done offline by sharing a digitally-signed document generated by the Unique Identity Authority of India which will contain only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number assigned to the holder, according to new rules published by the government. The Aadhaar (Authentication and Offline Verification) Regulations 2021 notified on November 8 and published on the official website on Tuesday have laid down a detailed process to enable offline verification of the Aadhaar for e-Know Your Customer process. The UIDAI has added QR Code Verification, Aadhaar Paperless offline e-KYC verification, e-Aadhaar verification, offline paper based verification and any other type of offline verification introduced by the authority from time to time apart from existing mechanisms on online verification. The rule gives Aadhaar holder choice to share as a digitally signed document, “Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC, generated by the UIDAI containing last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, demographic data like name, address, gender, and date of birth, and photograph of the Aadhaar number holder etc with authorised agency for e-KYC. The Aadhaar number and demographic information of the Aadhaar number holder obtained from the holder is matched with the demographic information in the central database. The other mode of verifications like one-time pin and biometric based authentication will also continue along with offline options. Agencies authorised to verify Aadhaar data may choose any suitable mode of authentication and even opt for multiple factor authentication for enhancing security. The new rules allow Aadhaar number holders to revoke consent given to any verification agency for storing his e-KYC data at any time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021