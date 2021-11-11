PUBG: New State launched; download the game now from Google Play/Appstore
Krafton has finally launched the much-awaited Battle Royale, PUBG: New State, globally. The new game is now available to download on the Google Play Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store and will soon be available on the Apple App Store as well.
The new multiplayer online battle royale video game is set in the near future of 2051, where 100 players will fight on a new battleground with various weapons and strategies until only one party remains to become the last survivor standing. Key features of the game include:
- Fully optimized for the mobile environment
- A massive, 8x8 open-world battleground
- Global illumination technology
- Gun customization with unique weapon attachment system
- New vehicles
- Unique mechanics including dodging, drone calls, and support request
- New maps
- Strong anti-cheat
Below are the minimum system requirements for your phone to run the game:
PUBG: New State: Minimum Requirements
Android
- RAM: 2GB or higher
- OS: Android 6.0 or higher
- Size: 1.4 GB
iOS
- OS: iOS 13.0 or later / iPadOS 13.0 or later
- Size: 1.5 GB
If you're experience any issues with installing/running:
- Check your network connection
- Update your device's OS to the latest version (check above)
- Check for free space on your mobile device
- Download and install the latest version from Google Play/Appstore