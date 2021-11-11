PUBG: New State launched; download the game now from Google Play/Appstore

Krafton has finally launched the much-awaited Battle Royale, PUBG: New State, globally. The new game is now available to download on the Google Play Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store and will soon be available on the Apple App Store as well.

The new multiplayer online battle royale video game is set in the near future of 2051, where 100 players will fight on a new battleground with various weapons and strategies until only one party remains to become the last survivor standing. Key features of the game include:

Fully optimized for the mobile environment

A massive, 8x8 open-world battleground

Global illumination technology

Gun customization with unique weapon attachment system

New vehicles

Unique mechanics including dodging, drone calls, and support request

New maps

Strong anti-cheat

Below are the minimum system requirements for your phone to run the game:

PUBG: New State: Minimum Requirements

Android

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Size: 1.4 GB

iOS

OS : iOS 13.0 or later / iPadOS 13.0 or later

iOS 13.0 or later / iPadOS 13.0 or later Size: 1.5 GB

If you're experience any issues with installing/running: