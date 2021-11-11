Left Menu

PUBG: New State launched; download the game now from Google Play/Appstore

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 12:08 IST
PUBG: New State launched; download the game now from Google Play/Appstore
Image Credit: Google Play Store

Krafton has finally launched the much-awaited Battle Royale, PUBG: New State, globally. The new game is now available to download on the Google Play Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store and will soon be available on the Apple App Store as well.

The new multiplayer online battle royale video game is set in the near future of 2051, where 100 players will fight on a new battleground with various weapons and strategies until only one party remains to become the last survivor standing. Key features of the game include:

  • Fully optimized for the mobile environment
  • A massive, 8x8 open-world battleground
  • Global illumination technology
  • Gun customization with unique weapon attachment system
  • New vehicles
  • Unique mechanics including dodging, drone calls, and support request
  • New maps
  • Strong anti-cheat

Below are the minimum system requirements for your phone to run the game:

PUBG: New State: Minimum Requirements

Android

  • RAM: 2GB or higher
  • OS: Android 6.0 or higher
  • Size: 1.4 GB

iOS

  • OS: iOS 13.0 or later / iPadOS 13.0 or later
  • Size: 1.5 GB

If you're experience any issues with installing/running:

  • Check your network connection
  • Update your device's OS to the latest version (check above)
  • Check for free space on your mobile device
  • Download and install the latest version from Google Play/Appstore

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021