(Updated) Samsung accidentally reveals One UI 4.0 rollout schedule: Report
According to the notice, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will receive the One UI 4.0 update this month, followed by Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy S20 series and more devices in December 2021.
Samsung has accidentally revealed the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 upgrade rollout schedule for its devices. According to well-known leaker Tron (@FrontTron on Twitter), the company briefly pushed and then removed the One UI 4 upgrade notice on the Samsung Members app.
One UI 4 (Android 12) Upgrade NoticeThis is a translation of the now-deleted official Korean notice in Samsung Members.Since the notice is deleted atm, details are subject to change.Please take for references only. pic.twitter.com/qsAL0S6jT7— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 15, 2021
Below is the full One UI 4.0 (Android 12) upgrade roadmap for Samsung devices:
November 2021
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
December 2021
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
January 2022
- Galaxy Fold 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Note 10/10+
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10/S10e
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Quantum 2
February 2022
- Galaxy Tab S7/S7+
April 2022
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Tab S7 FE / S7 FE 5G
- A90 5G
- Tab S6/S6 5G
- Galaxy Jump
- Galaxy A Quantum
May 2022
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Tab Active 3
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A12
- Buddy
- Wide 5
- Tab A7 (2020)
June 2022
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July 2022
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy Xcover 5
- Galaxy M12
The tipster shared a screenshot of the notice on Twitter which has now been removed by the company (via). This suggests that the One UI 4 upgrade rollout schedule may change in the future.
Update
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 4 update with the latest customization and privacy features on the Galaxy S21 series. Announcing the update, the company said that the update will also be available on the previous Galaxy S and Note series as well as Galaxy Z series, A series and tablets including Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.