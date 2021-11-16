Left Menu

New RSVP options in Gmail let you indicate how you plan to join meeting

It is worth mentioning that if you select the new RSVP options, the join method details - whether in-person or virtually - are not shared with contacts on other platforms, such as Microsoft Outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-11-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 08:20 IST
New RSVP options in Gmail let you indicate how you plan to join meeting
Image Credit: Google

Google is introducing new RSVP options in Gmail that let you indicate how you plan to join a meeting - in the meeting room, or virtually. These options were initially available for Google Calendar invitations.

With this new functionality, both the organizer and guests will be able to see how attendees are planning to attend the meeting in the event detail, helping them know what to expect when joining a meeting, and prepare accordingly.

Here is how to use the new RSVP options in Gmail:

  • Open the invitation email
  • Click Yes, No, or Maybe.
  • If you click "Yes," to specify how you'll attend, click More and then select an option:
    • Yes, in a meeting room
    • Yes, joining virtually

It is worth mentioning that if you select the new RSVP options, the join method details - whether in-person or virtually - are not shared with contacts on other platforms, such as Microsoft Outlook.

The new RSVP options in Gmail are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on November 29, 2021. It may take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible.

The new functionality in Gmail will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021