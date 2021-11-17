Left Menu

Yamaha launches YZF-R15S V3 bike trim at Rs 1.57 lakh

This clearly states the success of The Call of the Blue campaign, which was launched to testify the companys commitment of offering two wheelers that add up to the global spirit of Yamaha Racing, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:06 IST
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of YZF-R15 V3.0 bike, priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The YZF-R15S V3, which comes with a unibody seat, would be sold alongside the YZF-R15 V4 model across all the authorised Yamaha dealerships in India, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The R15S V3 variant is powered by a 155cc which produces maximum power of 18.6 PS. The fuel-injected motor with variable valve actuation (VVA) is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

It will continue to feature a multi-function LCD Instrument cluster with gear shift indicator, dual channel ABS, assist & slipper clutch, side stand with engine cut-off switch and a super wide radial rear tyre.

''The YZF-R15 in its Version 3.0 was a huge success as it proved to be the most exhilarating model in the 150cc super sport segment with advanced technology and features.

''While the YZF-R15 V4 is being highly appreciated by customers across India, our research has shown that customers are also looking for a more viable option to commute with a pillion without having to compromise on the Racing DNA of the R15,'' Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Motofumi Shitara stated.

The company is always listening to customers and making every possible attempt to meet those demands and hence, the launch of R15S V3 with a unibody seat, he added.

Shitara noted that after the introduction of the brand Campaign 'The Call of the Blue' in 2018, the R15 model range witnessed a staggering growth in sales.

''Considering the period between January 2018 to October 2021, we have garnered a total sale of 2,76, 445 units, which is a remarkable accomplishment. This clearly states the success of 'The Call of the Blue' campaign, which was launched to testify the company's commitment of offering two wheelers that add up to the global spirit of Yamaha Racing,'' he added.

