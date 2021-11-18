You can now add people chips directly into Google Sheet

Google Sheet has added the ability for users to insert people chips directly into a spreadsheet. The chip displays rich information about colleagues or contacts and, when hovered over, provides quick links to chat, email or start a video call.

You can insert people chips using the menus, or by typing "@"in any cell to search your directory.

With this new feature, you can enhance your team project trackers to better understand ownership, or enrich your team rosters with more robust information on your colleagues.

The ability to add people chips directly into a Google Sheet is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will take up to 15 days to be fully visible. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.

This feature is already available in Google Docs that allows users to mention another user within the document itself. When another user is mentioned, you can hover over their name for information about them and suggested actions like adding that person to Contacts or reaching out via email. When typing in Docs, press "@" which will trigger a dropdown menu where you can search for the user you want to mention.