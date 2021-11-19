3 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers (Real and Active)

Getting more followers for your Instagram profile is not simply a numbers game. However, the numbers count a lot. The number of followers you have doesn't only indicate the size of your target audience.

It also sends a strong message about your credibility and value. But is it safe to buy Instagram followers as a form of social proof? If so, which are the best sites to buy Instagram followers that are real and active yet cheap?

The importance of being selective when choosing where to buy Instagram followers cannot be overstated. Set yourself up with a bunch of fake followers, and you'll soon pay the price. High-quality Instagram followers are the only safe followers you can buy.

If looking to build a credible social media presence, settling for second best simply isn't an option.

Top 3 Most Trusted Sites to Buy Instagram Followers

Best Overall Service - Media Mister

Good User Reviews & Ratings - GetAFollower

Great Customer Support - Buy Real Media

Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers

Increasing the size of your Instagram audience can bring a variety of benefits. More followers make you look more popular and legit while at the same time helping you attract the attention of the platform's algorithm.

However, this only applies if you do business exclusively with a social media growth company you can trust. To simplify things, we've assembled a shortlist of three of the best sites to buy Instagram followers.

Each of the following has ticked all the right boxes in terms of customer service, fast delivery, and a money-back guarantee as an added safety net:

One of the top sites to buy Instagram followers, Media Mister has a track record dating back over a decade. Along with providing a comprehensive range of quality services for Instagram users, Media Mister also offers a market-leading retention warranty.

This is the place to head for all types of social proof on all major social media platforms worldwide. Media Mister is staffed by a friendly team of marketing specialists who guarantee timely delivery and affordable prices. By far one of the best places to buy followers on Instagram, without the risk of being sold a bunch of duds.

They also have various packages up for grabs starting from just a few bucks. Great for testing what's on offer before placing a larger order at a higher price.

Media Mister offers variety of affordable packages which includes:

50 Instagram Followers

100 Instagram Followers

250 Instagram Followers

500 Instagram Followers

1000 Instagram Followers

2500 Instagram Followers

5000 Instagram Followers

10000 Instagram Followers

25000 Instagram Followers

50000 Instagram Followers

You can place your order in just a few steps or you can contact our Media Mister customer support team for more details.

GetAFollower stands out from the crowd by taking value for money to the highest possible level. Whether looking to buy 50 followers on Instagram or 10k followers on Instagram, it won't cost you the Earth.

As with Media Mister, these guys also excel by way of customer support and prompt delivery. They accept a wide variety of payment methods., Ranging from credit cards to cryptocurrency. A refund guarantee is also in place in the unlikely event that things go wrong.

GetAFollower has amassed a huge following over the years and has a solid reputation. Just don't let the name fool you - GetAFollower has way more to offer than followers alone. Whatever platform you're on, they'll help you promote your profile at an unbeatable price.

Last but not least, Buy Real Media is a new name on the scene and one to watch. Staffed by a team of veteran developers, Buy Real Media excels in customer support and aftercare—a contender for the best service to buy real Instagram followers if you're all about the personal touch.

The full range of products and services available from BRM covers a long list of popular social networks from all over the world. The purchase process is easy, and their followers look as legit as it gets. There's also an extensive retention warranty in place in case of any drop within the first 60 days.

Proof that even with such huge competition, there's still a place on the market for innovative newcomers. Expect to hear and see a lot more from Buy Real Media going forwards - if they keep up the pace they've set for themselves.

Why Do Instagram Followers Matter?

Instagram followers are important for a handful of reasons. Whatever it takes to build an active and engaged audience of followers, it's something you need to do.

Of course, the main purpose of Instagram followers is to boost the size of your audience. But when it comes to followers as a form of social proof, the numbers really are everything. Here's why:

1) Increase Brand Recognition

First of all, the size of your Instagram audience speaks volumes for your brand. The more followers you have, the easier it becomes for others to take you seriously.

A brand or business on Instagram with just a handful of followers is rarely an attractive prospect. If the same brand or business had more than 10,000 followers, it would be an entirely different story.

2) Improved Exposure on Instagram

It's also worth bearing in mind how Instagram itself prioritizes publishers with established audiences. The platform's algorithm is designed to automatically pick up and recommend popular and credible content. Where a publisher has plenty of Instagram followers, their content and profile both benefit from elevated exposure. Great for spreading the word about what you do and attracting new followers.

3) Attracts New People to your Account

Speaking of which, followers are highly influential when it comes to convincing new people to sign up. With plenty of followers behind you, it becomes so much easier to attract new followers. On all social media platforms, popularity breeds popularity. You need to appear popular and credible in the first place in order to convince others to take you seriously.

4) Improves Business and Reputation

More generally, followers paint a picture of credibility and authority. First impressions count for a lot on platforms like Instagram, where competition is always ferocious. Standing out from the crowd means clearly demonstrating your popularity, relevance, and value. Something that becomes much easier to do with an elevated follower count.

Pros and Cons of Buying Instagram Followers

Buying Instagram followers can pay the way for a long list of benefits. But it is far from a one-way street, as there will always be downsides to take into account.

What's important to remember is that buying IG followers is not the same as attracting organic followers. They're simply there to boost the numbers - not to actively engage with your brand or your content.

Though as outlined above, the importance of having a sizeable audience of Instagram followers cannot be overstated.

Here's a brief rundown of the main pros and cons of buying Instagram followers as part of your promotional strategy:

Pros:

A quick and easy way to boost your image and appeal

Higher likelihood of being promoted and recommended by Instagram

Ideal for getting a new profile off to a strong start

Faster and cheaper than accumulating organic followers

An instant reputation boost for your business

Your content becomes more appealing and engaging

Cons:

Fake followers from sketchy sources may be removed by Instagram

Purchased followers do not engage with your content

You still need to work on attracting organic followers

Depending on your requirements and expectations, the pros of purchasing followers could far outweigh the cons. However, buying followers is not to be interpreted as a guaranteed ticket to overnight success.

It can play a major role in helping you achieve your objectives, but only as part of a broader strategy.

Is it Safe to Buy Instagram Followers?

The short answer is yes - it is safe to buy Instagram followers. Though exclusively on the condition that you buy them from the right source. Sadly, the vast majority of social media growth companies sell nothing but fake followers.

Fake accounts are set up by bots to sell spam followers to Instagram users, which tread a fine line between useless and downright dangerous. By contrast, buying 100% authentic Instagram followers is safe. This means 100% legit followers - all real people with active and authentic accounts.

What Should You Look for While Buying Instagram Followers?

A handful of things should always be prioritized when shopping for Instagram followers. As covered already, nothing matters more than authenticity. This means real people with active and authentic accounts - no bots and nothing synthetic.

High-quality followers don't always come cheap, but they are the only safe followers you can buy. Other than this, these are the main selling points that make a top platform to buy Instagram followers:

1) Retention Guarantee

A retention guarantee - aka retention warranty - is non-negotiable. This equates to a period of time during which any lost followers will be replaced for free. Instagram sometimes removes followers on the grounds of inactivity, which can be an issue with some purchased followers. But just as long as the sale is covered by a retention warranty, you'll get them replaced at no extra cost.

2) Customer Support

Quality customer support means objective advice you can trust at every stage. Before you place your order, while your order is being delivered and dedicated to aftercare. There's every chance you'll have questions to ask along the way, so it makes sense to prioritize quality customer support. In any case, the customer support a company provides tells you a lot about its professionalism and credibility.

3) Drip Feeding Delivery

Contrary to popular belief, instant delivery of social signals like Instagram followers isn't a good thing. Instagram is programmed to automatically pick up on signs of suspicious behavior. Organically, you would never realistically gain hundreds (or thousands) of followers in a matter of minutes.

At best, they'd appear more gradually over the course of at least a few days. Precisely where the importance of drip-feeding delivery lies - essential for safety and discretion.

4) Security and Privacy

Speaking of safety, privacy and security should also be prioritized. These days, it's far from uncommon for publishers to buy followers, likes, shares, and so on. It's just that nobody admits to doing it for obvious reasons. A good social media growth company will take all steps necessary to ensure total discretion and privacy at all times. Not to mention, offer a safe and secure payment process.

5) Affordable Prices

Of course, the importance of competitive pricing is self-explanatory. But it is nonetheless essential not to sacrifice quality in the name of saving money. Cheap followers may be tempting but could cause you serious problems at a later date. Always consider the price on the basis of long-term value for money. If you're buying followers as part of your core Instagram strategy, be wary of suspiciously low prices.

6) Customer Reviews

Lastly, customer reviews and recommendations should always be consulted. This is the only 100% objective and impartial information you have access to. An occasional disgruntled customer in the mix is inevitable, as there's no such thing as a perfect provider. But just as long as the feedback you encounter is predominantly positive, you're most likely in safe hands.

5 Tips to Get More Instagram Followers

Of course, buying followers is not the only option available for increasing the size of your audience. Once again, the importance of making every possible effort to gain organic followers cannot be overstated.

Making it happen is something that can be approached from numerous angles. However, the key to bringing more organic followers on board lies in adopting a multi-directional approach.

A strategy that incorporates each of the following tactics:

1) Use Hashtags and Captions

Hashtags and captions make a huge difference to who finds your content in the first place. Most content on Instagram is found using the platform's search engine. Consequently, the keywords and terms you use in your hashtags and captions will determine who heads your way. In both instances, your textual content always needs to be 100% relevant to your content. Under no circumstances is it advisable to resort to clickbait.

2) Create a Professional Bio

You have to expect that if somebody takes an interest in your content, they'll take the time to look at your bio. This is usually the point at which they will decide whether or not to stick around. If your bio is a picture of pure professionalism, you're golden. If they get the impression they're looking at an amateur, they'll head elsewhere.

Ensure every aspect of your bio is as polished as it can be, scrutinizing every detail from the perspective of your audience.

3) Use Most of the Instagram Features

Instagram offers a whole bunch of features that can boost engagement and help you build a bigger audience. Just a few examples of which include Stories, Reels, IGTV, Stickers, Geo-Tagging, Quiz, Story Polls, and many more besides. All of which should be leveraged to their full potential in order to create a rich and engaging presence. Your job is to keep them interested, providing plenty of variety to hold onto their attention.

4) Create Inspiring Content

Unsurprisingly, nothing matters more on platforms like Instagram than publishing quality content. With millions of publishers all competing for the same attention, it takes something special to stand out.

Your content needs to be authentic, original, and of genuine value to your audience. It also needs to be unique to you - content that differentiates you from other publishers. Easier said than done, but this is the only content with any real impact on Instagram.

5) Tag Locations

As touched upon above, geo-tagging can be a great way of generating engagement. Instagram users are always keen to know where the shots they're looking at were taken. It's an extremely simple yet effective tool for boosting engagement and interest. Get into the habit of geo-tagging, and there's a good chance they'll stick around for more.

Final Thoughts

Revisiting a previous point, safety and discretion should be your priority when you buy Instagram followers. Buy followers on Instagram from a reputable source that we listed above, and it could make a huge difference to your performance. By contrast, set yourself up with an arsenal of spam followers, and you'll pay a heavy price.

Buying Instagram followers gives you the opportunity to quickly enhance the impact and appeal of your content. It can also be a highly effective tactic to begin attracting more organic followers. Particularly if your current audience is quite small, buying a following to boost the numbers comes highly recommended.

Though before doing so, take the time to examine the reputation and track record of the seller. Unless they can guarantee authentic followers of consistent quality, set your sights on another provider.

FAQs

1) Which is the Best Place to Buy Instagram Followers?

Each of the three social media growth companies outlined above is a safe bet. There are dozens of companies selling Instagram followers online, but quality standards vary significantly. For peace of mind, stick with those that offer refund guarantees and warranties on their products. Keep an eye on customer feedback too, which will give you a good indication of their reputation.

2) Is Buying Instagram Followers a Good Idea?

If your goal is to boost interest in your content and profile, then yes - buying followers works. The size of your audience sends a strong message to potential followers - bigger is always better. However, buying followers is not the same as buying active audience members or customers. It's simply a way of enhancing your credibility, making it easier to bring organic followers on board.

3) Can You Buy Real Followers on Instagram?

In this context, 'real' followers mean that the followers you buy are indeed real people. Real Instagram users with active and authentic accounts, whole sign up to follow you. They fulfill all the same criteria as organic followers and are therefore technically 'real' by definition. However, purchased followers do not interact with your content or your other followers.

4) How Much Does it Cost to Buy Instagram Followers?

Prices vary enormously from one seller to the next, but you almost always get what you pay for. Some sellers hand out thousands of followers for pennies, which almost always turn out to be fake. Elsewhere, prices start from a few dollars or so, but you're more likely to get legit followers that actually work. Don't focus too much on initial costs - prioritize quality, safety, and value for money.

5) Is it Legal to Buy Instagram Followers?

Contrary to popular belief, there's nothing illegal about buying followers for Instagram. Nor does doing so breach Instagram's published user agreement - if the followers are real. Fake followers are completely against the rules and could see you kicked off the platform. Real followers that are identical to those you would attract organically are 100% legal and permitted.

6) Is It Possible the Followers I Buy for My Instagram Account Will Disappear?

Instagram sometimes removes followers due to inactivity, when people stop using their accounts for extended periods. In which case, these followers could disappear from your account after being added.

However, sellers that cover their sales with a retention warranty will replace these dropped followers for free. An important facility to look for if planning to buy Instagram followers.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)