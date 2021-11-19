Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

The Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year (GOTY) Edition is now available on Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10 and 11 with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam. It is a free update for existing players on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The GOTY Edition features five brand new handcrafted aircraft, eight new airports, six new Discovery Flights and updated weather systems. It also incorporates all six World Updates.

The new aircraft include:

Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet - first military jet

VoloCity - first aircraft that can perform pinpoint landings

Pilatus PC-6 Porter - a highly versatile plane that comes with several cockpits, cabins, and landing gear variations

CubCrafters NX Cub

Aviat Pitts Special S1S - aircraft with a single-seat option

The updated simulator features 8 new handcrafted airports in Central Europe and the United States including:

Germany

Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP)

Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA)

Kassel Airport (EDVK)

Switzerland

Lugano Airport (LSZA)

Zurich Airport (LSZH)

Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO)

United States

Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF)

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX)

This release is also adding information about 545 previously missing airports in the United States.

Thirdly, an additional 6 locations (Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook) have been added to the popular Discovery Flights series.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition also brings an updated weather system, early access to DX12, and a dev mode replay system. Lastly, new photogrammetry cities -Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham (UK) and Utrecht (Netherlands) - have also been added.