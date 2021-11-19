Left Menu

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

The GOTY Edition features five brand new handcrafted aircraft, eight new airports, six new Discovery Flights and updated weather systems. It also incorporates all six World Updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:19 IST
Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new
Image Credit: Microsoft

The Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year (GOTY) Edition is now available on Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10 and 11 with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam. It is a free update for existing players on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The GOTY Edition features five brand new handcrafted aircraft, eight new airports, six new Discovery Flights and updated weather systems. It also incorporates all six World Updates.

The new aircraft include:

  • Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet - first military jet
  • VoloCity - first aircraft that can perform pinpoint landings
  • Pilatus PC-6 Porter - a highly versatile plane that comes with several cockpits, cabins, and landing gear variations
  • CubCrafters NX Cub
  • Aviat Pitts Special S1S - aircraft with a single-seat option

The updated simulator features 8 new handcrafted airports in Central Europe and the United States including:

Germany

  • Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP)
  • Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA)
  • Kassel Airport (EDVK)

Switzerland

  • Lugano Airport (LSZA)
  • Zurich Airport (LSZH)
  • Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO)

United States

  • Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF)
  • Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX)

This release is also adding information about 545 previously missing airports in the United States.

Thirdly, an additional 6 locations (Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook) have been added to the popular Discovery Flights series.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition also brings an updated weather system, early access to DX12, and a dev mode replay system. Lastly, new photogrammetry cities -Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham (UK) and Utrecht (Netherlands) - have also been added.

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021