Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new
The GOTY Edition features five brand new handcrafted aircraft, eight new airports, six new Discovery Flights and updated weather systems. It also incorporates all six World Updates.
The Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year (GOTY) Edition is now available on Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10 and 11 with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam. It is a free update for existing players on PC and Xbox Series X|S.
The new aircraft include:
- Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet - first military jet
- VoloCity - first aircraft that can perform pinpoint landings
- Pilatus PC-6 Porter - a highly versatile plane that comes with several cockpits, cabins, and landing gear variations
- CubCrafters NX Cub
- Aviat Pitts Special S1S - aircraft with a single-seat option
The updated simulator features 8 new handcrafted airports in Central Europe and the United States including:
Germany
- Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP)
- Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA)
- Kassel Airport (EDVK)
Switzerland
- Lugano Airport (LSZA)
- Zurich Airport (LSZH)
- Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO)
United States
- Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF)
- Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX)
This release is also adding information about 545 previously missing airports in the United States.
Thirdly, an additional 6 locations (Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook) have been added to the popular Discovery Flights series.
The Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition also brings an updated weather system, early access to DX12, and a dev mode replay system. Lastly, new photogrammetry cities -Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham (UK) and Utrecht (Netherlands) - have also been added.
The sky is calling. ✈️ The Game of the Year update for Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for download on PC and Xbox. You can find release notes here:https://t.co/EFOqk9s8iE— Microsoft Flight Simulator (@MSFSofficial) November 18, 2021
