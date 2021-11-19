Left Menu

BGMI version 1.7 brings Mirror World, new gameplay mechanics and more

The Classic Mode in BGMI is adding new piggyback features that allow the players to pick up a downed teammate or enemy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:29 IST
BGMI version 1.7 brings Mirror World, new gameplay mechanics and more
Representative image Image Credit: Krafton
  • Country:
  • India

Krafton is rolling out a new update for its India-exclusive battle royale game - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The BGMI update version 1.7 brings a new mode called Mirror World, special features, and all-new gameplay mechanics.

Let's dive deep into the new features!

Mirror World

When entering the mode, the player's character transforms into one of four legends - Jinx, Vi, Jayce and Caitlyn - of League of Legends and Arcane. The player can kill a monster on the Mirror Island with the Arcane character's weapons and skills. Players will be rewarded with "Hextech Crystals" if they kill a monster and exchange the shards with various battle items. Once the character is dead or playtime on the Mirror Island ends, players can return to the normal battlegrounds.

Starting today, the "Mirror World Theme" is available in Erangel, Livik and Sanhok.

New piggyback features

The Classic Mode in BGMI is adding new piggyback features that allow the players to pick up a downed teammate or enemy. While carrying, the player's movement is slowed, and one cannot use items or ride a vehicle.

The update also includes weapon-related changes including an all-new grenade indicator that helps players judge the exact location of the grenade. The updated weapon balance will affect SLR, SKS, mini14, VSS, and DP28.

Events and Collaborations

Battlegrounds Mobile India is teaming up with Liverpool FC to host events featuring The Reds in the Event sections like You'll Never Walk Alone, with amazing rewards such as the Liverpool FC parachute, the Liverpool FC backpack and even the much-coveted Liverpool FC jersey.

The India-specific "The Recall" event will let you play with 8 friends and get Recall tokens, which can be exchanged for fabulous rewards such as the SCAR-L Malachite permanent item.

From today onwards, Royale Pass Month 5 is rolling out at a price of 360UC on the theme of the mysterious Mirror Realm

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021