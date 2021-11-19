BGMI version 1.7 brings Mirror World, new gameplay mechanics and more

Krafton is rolling out a new update for its India-exclusive battle royale game - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The BGMI update version 1.7 brings a new mode called Mirror World, special features, and all-new gameplay mechanics.

Let's dive deep into the new features!

Mirror World

When entering the mode, the player's character transforms into one of four legends - Jinx, Vi, Jayce and Caitlyn - of League of Legends and Arcane. The player can kill a monster on the Mirror Island with the Arcane character's weapons and skills. Players will be rewarded with "Hextech Crystals" if they kill a monster and exchange the shards with various battle items. Once the character is dead or playtime on the Mirror Island ends, players can return to the normal battlegrounds.

Starting today, the "Mirror World Theme" is available in Erangel, Livik and Sanhok.

New piggyback features

The Classic Mode in BGMI is adding new piggyback features that allow the players to pick up a downed teammate or enemy. While carrying, the player's movement is slowed, and one cannot use items or ride a vehicle.

The update also includes weapon-related changes including an all-new grenade indicator that helps players judge the exact location of the grenade. The updated weapon balance will affect SLR, SKS, mini14, VSS, and DP28.

Events and Collaborations

Battlegrounds Mobile India is teaming up with Liverpool FC to host events featuring The Reds in the Event sections like You'll Never Walk Alone, with amazing rewards such as the Liverpool FC parachute, the Liverpool FC backpack and even the much-coveted Liverpool FC jersey.

The India-specific "The Recall" event will let you play with 8 friends and get Recall tokens, which can be exchanged for fabulous rewards such as the SCAR-L Malachite permanent item.

From today onwards, Royale Pass Month 5 is rolling out at a price of 360UC on the theme of the mysterious Mirror Realm