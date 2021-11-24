Xbox reveals Games with Gold for December 2021

Microsoft has revealed the list of new Xbox Games with Gold for the month of December. These include The Escapists 2, Tropico 5 - Penultimate Edition, Orcs Must Die!, and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.

The Games with Gold program provides free Xbox games to qualifying Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. While Xbox Live Gold members get exclusive access to these games for a limited time, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold as well as access to over 100 high-quality games.

The Escapists 2

Price:$19.99 ERP

Available: December 1 to 31

Unite with up to 3 friends to create the ultimate escape crew and engineer the wildest escapes from some of the toughest prisons in the world. Live by the rules, attend roll call, and follow strict routines, all while secretly planning and executing your bid for freedom.

Key features include:

11 Prisons

Up to 4 player co-operative and versus multiplayer

Drop-in/ Drop-out Online/Splitscreen multiplayer

Over 300 customisations

Multi-storey Prisons

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition

Price: $24.99 ERP

Available: December 16 to January 15

Return to the remote island nation of Tropico in the next instalment of the critically acclaimed and hugely popular 'dictator sim' series. Expand your Dynasty's reign from the early colonial period to beyond the 21st Century, facing an all-new set of challenges, including advanced trading mechanics, technology and scientific research, exploration and multiplayer modes. Penultimate Edition: Includes "The Big Cheese" and "Hostile Takeover" Add-on as well as 5 brand new exclusive Xbox One maps.

Orcs Must Die

Price: $14.99 ERP

Available: December 1 to 15

Solo, or 2 player co-op, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning series.

No matter how you get it done, you'll have a blast destroying rampaging monsters in this fantasy, action-strategy game.

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Price: $9.99 ERP

Available: December 16 to 31

In this Insanely Twisted, 2-D action-adventure game, explore unique environments and battle bizarre creatures as you make your way toward the center of the mysterious Shadow Planet while solving complex puzzles and battling bizarre creatures. Upgrade your ship with alien technology as you fight to save your home world.