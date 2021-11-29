Left Menu

Leak reveals Oppo foldable phone's screen, camera specs

Oppo is close to releasing its foldable phones and a new leak has confirmed some of the specifications.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:05 IST
Leak reveals Oppo foldable phone's screen, camera specs
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Oppo is close to releasing its foldable phones and a new leak has confirmed some of the specifications. As per GSM Arena, it will be adopting an in-folding design like the Samsung Galaxy Fold line with the outer screen being locked at 60Hz with a centred punch-hole for the selfie camera and slightly curved glass.

The main, internal screen will use the same punch-hole selfie camera design and run at 120Hz. The punch-hole, however, will be placed in the upper-left corner. The fingerprint reader will be placed on the side.

According to GSM Arena, the leak also details some of the camera specs. The front camera (the one placed on the outer screen) has a 32MP sensor while the back features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main unit. The camera bump will strongly resemble the one on the Reno6 series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021