Pininfarina at the Hong Kong MotorXpo with the Model E designed for Foxconn

TORINO, Italy, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pininfarina is back at the International MotorXpo Hong Kong. Making its official debut at an Auto Show will be the electric Model E sedandesigned for Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), on display from 1 to 5 December in the Designer Zone at the AsiaWorld-Expo.

The Model E, first step of an important strategic collaboration that will continue for the future between Pininfarina and Hon Hai, is a technologically innovative luxury flagship sedan that can meet the needs of middle and high-end consumers. It is also the high-quality first choice for businesses. The rear seat space can transform into a dedicated mobile office, with personal mobile devices seamlessly connected to the passenger car, enabling a series of smart applications such as face recognition door opening, smart windows and vehicle and environment interfaces.

In addition to luxury and comfort, the Model E, with high performance and advanced dynamic control technology, delivers a power output of about 750 horsepower and achieves 0 to 100 km acceleration in a staggering 2.8 seconds, better than comparable models in the market and almost at the pace of a Formula One racing car. The Model E also has a 750km range to address the range anxiety of most electric car users.

''We are very proud to show the audience of the IMXHK a model that represents the best of Pininfarina's expertise as well as our vision for the future of electric mobility - comments Silvio Angori, CEO Pininfarina. - Foxtron is the ideal partner for our Company because we share the same propensity for innovation and the attention to environmental sustainability''.

Pininfarina's design team was responsible for defining the style of both the exteriors and the interiors of the Model E, including the experience that the user will live inside the car. One of the main features are the smart surfaces on the front, aside and the rear of the vehicle which demonstrate the way the vehicle communicate with the outside world. This smart surfaces are contained within a beautiful vehicle showing its power, its sportivity and at the same time the elegance that you'd expect from Pininfarina. Also in the interior the Model E shows a combination of classic, advanced, state of the art technology to create something absolutely unique. The Model E was entirely built in the Pininfarina atelier in Cambiano.

