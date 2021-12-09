Left Menu

IAEA reviews Uganda's infrastructure development for nuclear power

The Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) was carried out at the request of the Government of Uganda.

IAEA | Kampala | Updated: 09-12-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 11:01 IST
IAEA reviews Uganda's infrastructure development for nuclear power
Electricity demand in Uganda, an East African country of 43 million people, has increased significantly in recent years in line with its growing economy. Image Credit: ANI

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts this week concluded an eight-day mission to Uganda to review the country's infrastructure development for a nuclear power programme. The Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) was carried out at the request of the Government of Uganda.

Electricity demand in Uganda, an East African country of 43 million people, has increased significantly in recent years in line with its growing economy. To diversify the national energy mix, which is now mainly based on hydroelectricity, Uganda has taken steps towards the introduction of nuclear power.

The INIR team reviewed the status of nuclear infrastructure development in Uganda using Phase 1 of the IAEA's Milestones Approach. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) of Uganda hosted the mission.

The INIR team concluded that the Government of Uganda is committed to developing the required infrastructure for nuclear power in a coordinated approach with all concerned stakeholders. Uganda drafted an energy policy that includes nuclear power and established a Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organization (NEPIO).

A NEPIO coordinates efforts among organizations and individuals who have roles to play in the process. Uganda's NEPIO has completed several studies on different infrastructure issues and drafted a Nuclear Power Roadmap for Uganda that makes recommendations for key decisions on the development of the infrastructure for nuclear power in the short, medium and long term.

The INIR team made recommendations and suggestions aimed at assisting Uganda in making further progress in the development of its nuclear infrastructure and its readiness to construct the first nuclear power plant in the country.

"The INIR mission was conducted in a cooperative and open atmosphere with the engagement of different ministries, departments and agencies as well as residents from areas in the vicinity of the potential sites of a nuclear power plant," said team leader Mehmet Ceyhan from the IAEA's Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section. "As Uganda prepares to introduce nuclear energy to meet growing electricity demand, it is important the Government continues to support further development of the infrastructure needed for a safe, secure and peaceful nuclear power programme."

The INIR team comprised four international experts from Algeria, Morocco, Turkey and the United States of America, as well as seven IAEA staff. It reviewed the status of 19 nuclear infrastructure issues using the IAEA evaluation methodology for Phase 1 of the Milestones Approach.

Prior to the mission, Uganda prepared and submitted a self-evaluation report and supporting documents covering all infrastructure issues to the IAEA.

The INIR team highlighted areas where further actions would benefit Uganda. For example, the team pointed out that the Nuclear Power Roadmap for Uganda needs to be updated and completed by conducting further studies that provide a basis for informed decisions and commitments for the nuclear power programme. Further areas the team raised included the need to finalize Uganda's energy policy; to strengthen its plans to join the relevant international legal instruments and to develop an adequate legal framework; to further assess and plan for the development of the human resources necessary for the nuclear power programme; and to further analyse the preparedness of the electrical grid and continue work in the areas of siting, environmental protection, financing, and radiation protection.

The team also identified good practices that would benefit other countries developing nuclear power in the areas of national position, stakeholder involvement and industrial involvement.

Welcoming the outcome of the mission, Hon. Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development said: "The Government of Uganda is well aware of the importance of energy for socio-economic development to improve the lives of all our people. Nuclear power is envisaged to contribute to the electricity generation mix by 2031. As the country implements the National Development Plan III, the Government has taken the initiative to assess its readiness towards construction and operation of the first nuclear power plant by using the IAEA Milestones Approach. This Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review mission will assist Uganda in reviewing the current status of development of our nuclear infrastructure and support identifying those areas where further work is required."

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021