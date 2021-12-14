New update lands on Asus ROG Phone II: What's new?

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the ROG Phone II with a bunch of bug fixes and improvements. The update, carrying build number 18.0210.2111.190, is rolling out to the Russian, European and global units of the handset.

The latest update addresses the FPS drop issue when streaming in Genshin Impact as well the issue causing the right-side thumbstick & L1 key to function abnormally after pressing the function key on Gamepad.

Below is the complete update changelog for the users updating from version 18.0210.2110.160:

Improved the user experience when using Bluetooth Headset

Fixed the issue when device connects to station, the game "Princess Connect! Re:Dive" shouldn't be stopped abnormally when tapping in another phone screen.

Fixed the FPS drop issue when streaming in Genshin Impact

Fixed the issue when starting a VOIP call via Type-C headset

Fixed that the right-side thumbstick & L1 key don't function normally after pressing the function key on Gamepad

Improved Touch related issue

Fixed WiFi Hot Spot can't tune on issue

If you are updating your ROG Phone II from version 17.0240.2108.103 (released in September), then the update includes the following changes: