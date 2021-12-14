New update lands on Asus ROG Phone II: What's new?
The update, carrying build number 18.0210.2111.190, is rolling out to the Russian, European and global units of the Asus ROG Phone II.
The latest update addresses the FPS drop issue when streaming in Genshin Impact as well the issue causing the right-side thumbstick & L1 key to function abnormally after pressing the function key on Gamepad.
Below is the complete update changelog for the users updating from version 18.0210.2110.160:
- Improved the user experience when using Bluetooth Headset
- Fixed the issue when device connects to station, the game "Princess Connect! Re:Dive" shouldn't be stopped abnormally when tapping in another phone screen.
- Fixed the FPS drop issue when streaming in Genshin Impact
- Fixed the issue when starting a VOIP call via Type-C headset
- Fixed that the right-side thumbstick & L1 key don't function normally after pressing the function key on Gamepad
- Improved Touch related issue
- Fixed WiFi Hot Spot can't tune on issue
If you are updating your ROG Phone II from version 17.0240.2108.103 (released in September), then the update includes the following changes:
- Upgraded system to Android 11
- Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 11. If you want to downgrade your device's software version to Android 10 by the official software package, it will erase all data from your device's internal storage.
- Introduced new ROG UI design
- Revamped Armoury Crate, Game Genie, Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps
- Support one-time permissions, improved scoped storage, and auto revoke app permission
- Support to keep Bluetooth connection when airplane mode is activated
- Adjusted notification tray to Android 11 design. Support notification conversations
- Classic style of power button menu supports device control and Google Pay in Android 11
- Updated Auto switch in System color scheme, advanced options for back gesture settings, and SIM card settings. Replaced with the latest ASUS One-handed mode.
- Added Notification history and Bubbles settings
- Integrated PowerMaster features in Mobile Manager into Battery Settings
- Adjusted the Quick Settings panel design. Support media control function. Added Nearby Share tiles.
- Added lock task, screenshot, share options after long pressing the app icon of the task in recent apps screen.
- Adjusted Calculator design to the latest Android style.
- Added "Show blocked calls in call log" option in Call log Settings of ASUS Phone
- Adjusted the size of status bar icons to keep visual consistency
- Added setting alarm by date and group alarm features in Clock
- Support new editing page in Gallery app
- Updated the default selection logic of data category in Data Transfer
- Adjusted the pages in Setup wizard
- Adjusted options and update mechanism in system update setting
