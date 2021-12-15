Nokia, Frontier complete US’s first-ever trial of 25G PON broadband technology

Nokia today announced the successful completion of the first U.S. trial of 25G PON or Passive Optical Network broadband technology with Frontier Communications.

"We're proud to support Frontier as it makes this transition to 2.5 x higher speeds simply by the addition of new optics. The key to making this work is Nokia's Quillion chip, which provides a solution that supports three generations of PON technology from a single platform already in the Frontier network," said Sandy Motley, President Fixed Networks, at Nokia.

Nokia's 25G PON solution utilizes the world's first implementation of 25G PON technology and includes Lightspan and ISAM access nodes, Quillion based Multi-PON line cards and fiber modems. It supports symmetrical bitrates (25Gb/s in downstream and 25G in upstream) and asymmetrical bitrates (25/10).

The 25G PON technology allows Frontier to use its current fiber-optic network to easily provide increased bandwidth for consumers and enterprise customers, allowing them to amplify their use of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data analytics.

In addition to providing blazing-fast broadband, 25G PON technology will increase the cost efficiency of deploying high-capacity networks to business and consumers and enable the company to sell capacity to 5G mobile operators, Nokia said in a press release on Wednesday.

Our consumer and enterprise customers have an ever-increasing need for bandwidth. 25G PON will give them the confidence Frontier can scale with their needs as bandwidth applications like holographic calls and Augmented Reality become commonplace. Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier's Chief Network Officer

25G PON co-exists on the same fiber network as existing GPON and XGS-PON services because they operate on different wavelengths, avoiding the capital expense of building a parallel network.

Nokia and Frontier will continue trials on the latter's network while planning for commercial deployment in the second half of 2022.